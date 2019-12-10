GOBankingRates Names the Best Credit Unions Of 2020
The GOBankingRates editorial team has analyzed more than a dozen data points across 50 credit unions to discover the best options available in 2020
Dec 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers often choose credit unions for their financial services as they are not-for-profit organizations that exist to serve their members. Oftentimes, this results in reduced account fees, higher savings yields and lower loan rates.
If you're considering a credit union, you should start with the best options available -- and GOBankingRates' Best Credit Unions of 2020 ranking can help make that decision an easier one. Based on their analysis, GOBankingRates has determined that these are the Best Credit Unions of 2020.
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- Alliant Credit Union
- Vystar Credit Union
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Pennsylvania State Credit Union
- Digital Federal Credit Union
- Bank Fund Staff Credit Union
- Delta Community
- Wings Financial
- Wright-patt Credit Union
To compile its rankings of the Best Credit Unions of 2020, GOBankingRates identified the top 50 credit unions, according to the NCUA's list of credit unions, then analyzed each based on a wide variety of criteria and data points including:
- Minimum deposits required
- Monthly maintenance fees
- Minimum balances required to avoid fees
- Annual percentage yields
- Availability and diversity of services
- Customer service, including 24/7 and live chat availability
According to a recent report, credit unions across America now have more than 110 million members and hold deposits totaling $1.1 trillion.
The release of the Best Credit Unions of 2020 follows the recent release of GOBankingRates Best Banks. The personal finance site also released their yearly rankings of the Best Brokers and the Best Credit Cards, as they continue to embolden their millions of monthly visitors to Live RicherTM by turning their financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.
