GOBankingRates Names Winners of Best Banks in America 2026

Honoring financial institutions that set the standard for secure, consumer-first banking in an increasingly digital world

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates, a leading personal finance destination reaching millions of consumers each month, announced the winners of its Best Banks Awards 2026 during the inaugural Banking CMO Summit, held Sunday, March 29, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas as part of Fintech Meetup 2026.

The awards recognize financial institutions that deliver exceptional value, innovation and customer experience across key consumer banking products and services. Now in its 14th year, the Best Banks franchise has become one of the most widely recognized benchmarks for evaluating consumer banking providers in the United States.

To determine the winners, GOBankingRates' in-house research team conducted an extensive analysis of the latest FDIC data covering more than 100 of the nation's largest banks, online banks and consumer digital financial platforms. Institutions were evaluated across a range of factors including total assets, annual percentage yield (APY), fees, minimum deposit requirements, product breadth, mobile app ratings and overall digital experience.

"Using the latest industry data, our research highlights the financial institutions that truly deliver best-in-class value and service for their customers," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher for GOBankingRates. "Our goal is to provide consumers with clear, data-driven insights that help them identify the banking providers best suited to their financial needs."

The Best Banks Awards 2026 Winners

Category Winner Best Checking Account Citibank Best High-Yield Savings Account EverBank Best CD Account Marcus by Goldman Sachs Best Premium Checking Account JPMorgan Chase Bank Best Money Market Account EverBank Best National Bank Capital One Best Online Bank Ally Bank Best Consumer Digital Financial Platform Varo Best Free Checking Account Capital One Best Savings Account with No Minimum Deposit EverBank

The winner announcement follows GOBankingRates' release of the finalists across ten categories earlier this year. The awards were presented at the Banking CMO Summit, an invite-only gathering of senior marketing, product and digital leaders from leading banks and fintech companies exploring how financial institutions are rethinking customer engagement in an increasingly digital and AI-driven landscape.

The Banking CMO Summit was co-created with Fintech Meetup to bring together senior banking leaders to exchange ideas on the future of consumer financial engagement.

"Congratulations to this year's winners for setting a high bar in delivering value and innovation to consumers," said Jeff Bartlett, General Manager of GOBankingRates at Gen. "The strong engagement at the Banking CMO Summit reflects how quickly financial institutions are evolving to meet the expectations of modern consumers. At Gen, we are committed to working with banks and fintech partners across our portfolio of brands to advance secure financial wellness — helping connect consumers with trusted financial products and services that support more confident financial decisions."

To view the full list of finalists in each category, visit here.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is part of Gen Digital Inc. and a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Learn more at https://www.gobankingrates.com/

Media contact:

Malea Lamb-Hall

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.