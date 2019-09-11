GOBankingRates Releases the Best Brokers of 2019-2020

According to a recent GOBankingRates survey , 47 percent of Americans are not investing their money. More than a quarter of millennial respondents who don't invest said they either don't know how to invest, they don't have enough money to invest or they're simply afraid to lose their money. And it isn't just millennials — the GOBankingRates survey found that older Americans, adults ages 55-64, are the least likely of any age group to be investing.

GOBankingRates' release of the Best Brokers of 2019-2020 is designed to help alleviate these concerns and make investing less scary and more accessible to all Americans. The goal of these comprehensive resources is to provide a useful guide to help people not only learn how to invest or maximize their investing efforts, but also why they could be missing out by not investing.

"The role of the stockbroker is one that's changing rapidly and for the better if you're an investor. You have so many more options than consumers in years past and you're paying less for the basics than ever before. However, that can also make selecting the best broker for you a little harder," said Joel Anderson, investment expert and in-house financial writer at GOBankingRates.

Here are the Best Brokers of 2019-2020 broken out into eight categories:

Best Online

Brokerages Best IRA Providers Best Roth IRA Providers Best Online Stock

Brokers For Beginners







● E*Trade ● Fidelity ● Charles Schwab ● Merrill Edge ● TD Ameritrade ● TD Ameritrade ● E*Trade ● E*Trade ● Fidelity ● Charles Schwab ● Merrill Edge ● Charles Schwab ● Charles Schwab ● Firstrade ● Fidelity ● Fidelity ● Merrill Edge ● E*Trade ● TD Ameritrade ● TD Ameritrade ● Interactive Brokers ● Merrill Edge ● Firstrade ● Interactive Brokers ● Firstrade ● Wells Fargo ● TradingBlock ● Firstrade ● TradeStation ● U.S. Bank ● Wells Fargo ● TradeStation ● Wells Fargo ● You Invest by J.P. Morgan

● Wells Fargo ● SogoTrade ● TradingBlock

● SogoTrade

Best 401K Companies Best Investment

Apps Best Robo-Advisors Best Brokers For Day

Trading







● Charles Schwab ● Robinhood ● Merrill Edge Guided Investing ● Interactive Brokers ● T. Rowe Price ● Webull ● Fidelity Go ● Merrill Edge ● Employer Fiduciary ● Betterment ● M1 Finance ● TD Ameritrade ● Merrill Edge ● Stockpile ● Ally Invest Managed Portfolios ● Fidelity

● Acorns ● Charles Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ● Charles Schwab



● SoFi Invest Automated Investing ● TradeStation



● Ellevest ● eOption



● SigFig ● SogoTrade



● Wealthsimple ● T.Rowe Price





● Firstrade

"Taking some time to really understand the specifics of both what these companies are offering customers and what they're charging for it can really pay off in the long run," Anderson added. "Your investments are likely going to be a part of your life for decades, so it just makes a lot of sense to put in some time to figure out which broker is going to be right for you."

The second annual Best Brokers ranking follows in the footsteps of GOBankingRates' rankings of the Best Banks and Best Credit Cards. It's all part of its core mission to educate and inspire its readers to Live RicherTM.

Media Contact:



Rob Poindexter

Public Relations Manager

GOBankingRates.com

RPoindexter@GOBankingRates.com

610-419-0585

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a money lifestyle website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN , Yahoo! Finance , AOL , Fox Business , CNBC , USA Today and dozens of others .

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Related Links

GOBankingRates.com

