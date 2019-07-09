GOBankingRates Releases the Best Credit Cards of 2019
Whether you're looking to consolidate or transfer debt, seeking the best rewards program or looking for airline and other travel perks, top personal finance site GOBankingRates presents the Best Credit Cards of 2019
Jul 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the right credit card can be a daunting task. There are seemingly endless options and, of course, the fear of being blindsided by a fee hiding in the small print. To help Americans find the best credit cards for their needs, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive evaluation to uncover the best options available today.
The team of researchers at GOBankingRates analyzed nearly 200 credit cards and 3,800 data points and variables, including annual fees, regular APR for purchases, promotional APR, sign-up bonuses, transaction fees, rewards, features, perks and much more.
GOBankingRates determined the top 5 credit cards in these four popular categories:
- Best Travel Credit Cards
- Best Airline Credit Cards
- Best Rewards Credit Cards
- Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
"Our team of researchers has dug deep into each credit card — beyond the celebrity endorsements and clever packaging — to help you find the perfect card for your financial needs," said Andrew DePietro, Lead Researcher and Data Analyst at GOBankingRates. "GOBankingRates' core mission is to engage and educate our audience of millions to Live Richer™ by empowering them to make the best financial decisions and setting themselves up for success."
Best Travel Credit Cards of 2019
- VentureOne from Capital One
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
- Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Credit Card
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Best Airline Credit Cards Of 2019
- Chase United Explorer MileagePlus Card
- Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard Credit Card
- First Bankcard Sun Country Airlines Visa Signature Card
- Bank of America Allegiant World Mastercard Credit Card
- Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard Credit Card
Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2019:
- Bank of America Cash Rewards Card
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
- Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Credit Card
- Discover it Cash Back
Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards of 2019
- Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card
- PenFed Gold VISA Card
- SunTrust Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Amex EveryDay Credit Card
- HSBC Gold Mastercard Credit Card
GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards study follows in the footsteps of its annual Best Banks rankings, which first launched in 2013 and has paved the way for its readers to bank better.
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a money lifestyle website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo! Finance, AOL, Fox Business, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others.
Media Contact:
Rob Poindexter, Public Relations Manager, GOBankingRates.com
RPoindexter@GOBankingRates.com
610-419-0585
SOURCE GOBankingRates
Share this article