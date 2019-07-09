GOBankingRates Releases the Best Credit Cards of 2019

The team of researchers at GOBankingRates analyzed nearly 200 credit cards and 3,800 data points and variables, including annual fees, regular APR for purchases, promotional APR, sign-up bonuses, transaction fees, rewards, features, perks and much more.

GOBankingRates determined the top 5 credit cards in these four popular categories:

Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

"Our team of researchers has dug deep into each credit card — beyond the celebrity endorsements and clever packaging — to help you find the perfect card for your financial needs," said Andrew DePietro, Lead Researcher and Data Analyst at GOBankingRates. "GOBankingRates' core mission is to engage and educate our audience of millions to Live Richer™ by empowering them to make the best financial decisions and setting themselves up for success."

Best Travel Credit Cards of 2019

VentureOne from Capital One

Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Credit Card

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Best Airline Credit Cards Of 2019

Chase United Explorer MileagePlus Card

Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard Credit Card

First Bankcard Sun Country Airlines Visa Signature Card

Bank of America Allegiant World Mastercard Credit Card

Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard Credit Card

Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2019:

Bank of America Cash Rewards Card

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Credit Card

Discover it Cash Back

Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards of 2019

Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card

PenFed Gold VISA Card

SunTrust Cash Rewards Credit Card

Amex EveryDay Credit Card

HSBC Gold Mastercard Credit Card

GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards study follows in the footsteps of its annual Best Banks rankings , which first launched in 2013 and has paved the way for its readers to bank better.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a money lifestyle website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN , Yahoo! Finance , AOL , Fox Business , CNBC , USA Today and dozens of others .

Media Contact:

Rob Poindexter, Public Relations Manager, GOBankingRates.com

RPoindexter@GOBankingRates.com

610-419-0585

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Related Links

http://www.gobankingrates.com

