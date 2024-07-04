God, bless America.

Let's not forget the sacrifices that have been made and the responsibilities that lie ahead for American Independence. Post this

Those words have echoed through time as generations of men and women have carried on the fight for freedom to endure both here and abroad. America has long stood as a beacon of freedom and hope around the world, welcoming thousands to our shores who are looking for a brighter tomorrow.

As we gather with family and friends this weekend for picnics, barbeques, parades, and fireworks, let's not forget the sacrifices that have been made and the responsibilities that lie ahead for American Independence.

Every generation has faced the question "Will this nation endure?" and we face it again now. I believe it will. And I believe America has great days ahead, but we must do our part. Elmer Davis is quoted as saying, "This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave."

As a Christian my bravery comes from my faith in Christ. Regardless of what circumstances I find myself, God is in control. He is working in the circumstances around me and through me. He is not surprised; therefore, I can bravely stand. The Bible tells us, "Be strong and of good courage, and do it; do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord God…will be with you" (1 Chronicles 28:20). It also tells us that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7).

With this in mind, I want to echo a famous question from our 35th President, John F. Kennedy: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."

America is a blessed nation, and I believe God has blessed America because of the men and women who built and have sustained this nation with reverence to our Creator, shared responsibility, and continued prayer. Service comes in many forms, and I want to encourage you to think about your role in this great republic, but one thing all of us can do, and we can start right now, is to pray for this great nation.

Please join me now in lifting up, in one united voice, a prayer for our nation to the One true God under whose Providence this nation was born.

Almighty God,

In all history, there has been only one nation like America—

founded by pilgrims seeking freedom to worship, established on

a vast continent between two oceans, dedicated to the

proposition that we are created equal and endowed by our

Creator with certain unalienable rights: One nation under God.

You have delivered us in war, prospered us in peace, and raised

up generations willing to offer the last full measure of their

devotion for the preservation of liberty at home and abroad.

We have been a light for the world.

From our shores has gone the greatest missionary force in

history.

But now, Lord, America has fallen into darkness, disobedience,

and indifference.

We have sinned; and we, Your people, Lord, humble ourselves,

and pray and seek Your face, and turn from our wicked ways.

Please forgive our sin and heal our land.

Give us leaders who understand the times and know what we

should do. May the torch of liberty burn brightly, inflamed by the goodness of Your people.

God, bless America.

In Jesus' Name.



Amen.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries