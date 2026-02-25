Tech Pioneer Raghu Kulkarni Releases "The God Simulation": Zero-Parameter Code Compiles the Universe from Scratch and Solves the Dark Energy Mystery

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking computational physics framework has demonstrated that the three-dimensional fabric of the universe can be generated from scratch using a simple algorithm with exactly zero free parameters. Dubbed "The God Simulation," the open-source code provides a rigorous mathematical proof for how empty space, physical matter, and dark energy inherently assemble themselves. Developed by independent theoretical physicist and IDrive CEO Raghu Kulkarni, the simulation marks a major milestone for the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM) of quantum gravity.

Historically, cosmological models rely on "free parameters"—arbitrary, human-tuned variables inserted into the math to force the formulas to match reality. Kulkarni's updated simulation completely strips out these "fudge factors," proving that the universe compiles itself using only raw geometry, network topology, and the laws of thermodynamics.

"In computer science, we try to eliminate 'magic numbers' from our code. In theoretical physics, we call them free parameters," said Kulkarni. "I wanted to see if we could build a 3D universe on a computer using absolutely no human inputs. It turns out, nature has been running the ultimate, zero-parameter network optimization algorithm since the dawn of time."

The God Simulation reveals five profound mechanisms about the nature of reality:

The Motherboard of Reality: The simulation does not assume space is naturally 3D. Based on established lattice gauge theory, the code's baseline operator continuously "stitches" minimal gauge-invariant loops of entanglement—triangles. This naturally forms flat, 2D hexagonal sheets, acting as the mathematical motherboard of the universe.

The Cosmic Leap of Faith: To build a 3D universe, these flat sheets must project outward. Kulkarni's simulation proves this happens via a quantum topological tunneling event. Overcoming this topological barrier has a strict mathematical probability of e^-3 (roughly 4.98%). This isn't a dialed parameter; it is the fundamental thermodynamic tax nature pays to build depth.

The Ultimate Data Compression: Once the 2D sheets stack, they organically bond together, with every node locking into exactly 12 connections. This perfectly satisfies the Kepler kissing number theorem for maximum density. The vacuum of space isn't an empty void; it is a perfectly saturated geometric hard drive.

Matter as "Bad Sectors": The continuous 3D lattice cannot tile infinitely without geometric strain, forcing the structure to fracture into a polycrystalline network. Where these domains clash, nodes get tangled and permanently frozen with fewer than 12 connections. These physical scars—the "bad sectors" of the vacuum—are what we observe macroscopically as matter, mass, and stars.

Solving the Dark Energy Mystery: For decades, dark energy has been the biggest unsolved problem in cosmology. Kulkarni's framework demonstrates that dark energy is not a mysterious fluid, but rather the macroscopic elastic tension of the expanding network. Applying a pure geometric 13/12 volume-to-boundary ratio, the model predicts a dark energy density of 67.5%—perfectly matching recent telescope observations with zero free parameters.

The findings offer a radical departure from traditional cosmology, shifting the origin of the universe from a chaotic explosion to an emergent, self-assembling tensor network. By translating the hardest problems in theoretical physics into the language of network topology, Kulkarni offers a fresh, testable perspective on quantum gravity.

The full mathematical proofs, along with the zero-parameter open-source Python code, are available in Kulkarni's theoretical papers:

Constructive Verification of K=12 Lattice Saturation (Under Peer Review) Read on Zenodo: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18294925

(Under Peer Review) Read on Zenodo: Dark Energy as Geometric Bending Stress of Holographic Vacuum Sheets (Preprint) Read on Zenodo: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18753874 To explore the complete Selection-Stitch Model framework, visit: https://idrive.com/ssmtheory

