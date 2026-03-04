New Cosmological Model Suggests Half the Universe is 1.37 Billion Years Older Than the Rest, Authored by independent researcher Raghu Kulkarni

CALABASAS, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the Standard Cosmological Model has operated on a single, foundational assumption: the Big Bang happened everywhere at exactly the same time. Today, a newly released theoretical paper flips that assumption on its head, revealing that a 1.37 billion-year age gap exists between the two opposite sides of our observable universe. Authored by independent researcher Raghu Kulkarni, the paper, titled "The 1.37 Billion Year Big Bang," provides a mathematical resolution to one of the most persistent and frustrating mysteries in modern astrophysics: the Hemispherical Power Asymmetry.

When the Planck satellite mapped the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB)—the fading afterglow of the Big Bang—it revealed that one half of the sky is fundamentally lopsided compared to the other. Because standard physics dictates the universe should be perfectly uniform, this anomaly has largely been dismissed as an incredibly unlikely statistical fluke.

Kulkarni's research, based on the emerging Selection-Stitch Model (SSM), argues it is no fluke at all.

By modeling the vacuum of space as a discrete, crystallizing network rather than an empty continuum, the SSM demonstrates that the Big Bang was not a simultaneous, global explosion. Instead, it was a physical, thermodynamic phase transition—a "wave of creation" that originated from a single nucleation point and swept across the cosmos at a finite speed.

"If the Big Bang was a propagating wave, it took a specific amount of time to cross the volume of space that makes up our sky today," Kulkarni explains in the paper. "The hemisphere of the universe facing the origin of that wave crystallized first, and the antipodal hemisphere crystallized last."

Calculating the speed of this wave using standard quantum tunneling probabilities, the paper derives a permanent 10% age gradient across the cosmos. Evaluated against the currently accepted cosmic age midpoint of 13.8 billion years, the math dictates that the "older" hemisphere is approximately 14.49 billion years old, while the "younger" hemisphere is just 13.11 billion years old. The difference is exactly 1.37 billion years.

This framework forces a profound philosophical shift: our Big Bang was merely a local event. The 93-billion-light-year sphere of space we can observe is just a tiny boat in a massive cosmic ocean, violently rocked by a crystallization wavefront that continues to ripple outward into infinity.

Crucially, this theory is not just an abstract mathematical exercise; it is immediately testable.

If one half of the universe is 1.37 billion years older, it should harbor older, more mature galaxies and black holes. The paper highlights that this "Structure Formation Dipole" is already emerging in cutting-edge astronomical data. A recent analysis of the CatWISE catalog revealed a massive structural dipole in the evolutionary states of supermassive black holes—an anomaly that perfectly aligns with the axis predicted by the SSM.

Furthermore, the paper issues a direct challenge to the astronomical community: the exact data required to definitively confirm or falsify this 1.37-billion-year age gap is already sitting on the hard drives of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) collaboration.

Read the Full Paper: The complete mathematical derivation and observational predictions can be found in the open-access preprint, "The 1.37 Billion Year Big Bang: Deriving a Universal Age Gradient and Co-Aligned Structure Dipoles from a Single-Origin Vacuum Crystallization":

https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18843626

https://idrive.com/ssmtheory

About Raghu Kulkarni Raghu Kulkarni is an independent theoretical physics researcher and the CEO of IDrive, a leading cloud storage and data backup company. His research focuses on the intersection of discrete tensor networks, quantum mechanics, and cosmology, aiming to solve foundational problems in physics through network topology and geometric emergence.

