GoDaddy Accelerates Airo.ai Momentum with New AI Agents for Small Business Growth

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is packing even more agentic AI power into its recently launched Airo.ai online experience with the addition of six brand-new AI agents.

Building on the recent debut of Airo.ai public Beta, these latest tools and capabilities are designed to help simplify marketing, operations, and website management for small businesses – saving valuable time and making it easier to attract customers, strengthen their online presence, and grow with confidence.

The Airo.ai agentic framework brings the entire experience together behind the scenes. Airo determines the next best action for each customer, invokes the corresponding agent, and completes that action. It coordinates the work end to end to drive customer success.

New Airo.ai agents:

Conversations Inbox – Keeps customer communication organized across email, chat, and social channels. Small business owners can now respond faster, prioritize conversations and stay on top of every customer interaction – all in one place.

Marketing Calendar and Social Posts Agents – Helps small businesses plan and launch marketing campaigns and create social posts, videos, and blog content for channels like Facebook, Instagram and more, driving engagement and saving countless hours each week.

Online Appointments Agent – Streamlines scheduling for service-based businesses using GoDaddy Websites + Marketing. The agent guides owners through setup, helping them list services, manage availability, and start booking appointments within minutes.

Domain Activation Agent – Simplifies the technical side of connecting GoDaddy domains to websites, online stores and email providers. The guided setup provides users step-by-step through DNS connections, helping them launch online faster.

Domain Protection Agent – Gives business owners peace of mind by helping them strengthen domain security. It checks domain protection levels, recommends upgrades and explains plan options clearly. This helps safeguard small businesses' digital assets without technical guesswork.

DIFY (Do-It-For-You) Agent – Connects entrepreneurs with human experts for professional website design, search engine optimization, and marketing support. The agent automates the matchmaking – pulling in saved business details – so owners can hire trusted GoDaddy pros to get work done without repeating the setup process.

Real AI momentum for real businesses

"Every minute matters for small businesses, and faster, impactful outcomes are real wins," said GoDaddy Vice President of Airo Laka Sriram. "With Airo.ai, we are expanding an ecosystem, not just a product. The modular architecture allows us to deploy specialized agentic capabilities as needs evolve, giving entrepreneurs help that keeps getting smarter."

GoDaddy continues to grow the Airo.ai ecosystem with new AI agents to meet the real-time needs of small business owners, ensuring that entrepreneurs always have intelligent, easy-to-use tools to support their success. To explore the new agents firsthand, visit Airo.ai – the digital assistant built for small business owners. These agents can then be deployed to GoDaddy.com for customers using Airo.

To see the latest AI developments at GoDaddy, visit www.godaddy.com/ai.

