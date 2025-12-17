GoDaddy Airo Powers an Interactive Digital Wasteland Experience for Fans

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is bringing an exciting online experience to fans of the Fallout series on Prime Video just in time for Season Two premiering on December 17. Through GoDaddy Airo®, fans can now explore a digital version of Ma June's Sundries, the infamous trading post and cornerstone of survival in The Wasteland.

GoDaddy Teams Up with Prime Video to Celebrate the Fallout Series Premiere

This collaboration gives fans a deeper look at The Wasteland's pioneering entrepreneur, Ma June, and showcases how GoDaddy Airo transformed Ma June's Sundries from a singular trading post into an interactive digital destination by simply starting with a domain. Visit godaddy.com/fallout to explore the digital storefront and learn about Airo's capabilities by trying your hand at setting up your own business through an interactive experience.

"We're throwing open the vault doors and inviting fans to carve out their own destiny in the digital Wasteland," said GoDaddy's Small Business Trends Expert Amy Jennette. "With Airo™, Fallout fans can channel their inner survivor—building a one-of-a-kind business inspired by Ma June's grit, all from the comfort of their Pip-Boy. If you've survived The Wasteland, you can thrive online."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Fallout Season Two premieres December 17 exclusively on Prime Video.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also executive produces. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales.

