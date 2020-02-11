GoDaddy Acquires Uniregistry's Registrar, Marketplace & Portfolio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it is acquiring Uniregistry's leading domain registrar and marketplace businesses. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 2020. The Uniregistry domain registry is not part of the transaction.

Uniregistry started in 2014 by catering to domain name investors with specialized tools to register, manage and sell domains. They later expanded its service to other audiences while still focusing on domain name investors.

"Uniregistry is unique in that domain investors built it from the ground up so their products and services have always catered to the domain investor community," said GoDaddy Vice President Paul Nicks. "This acquisition reinforces GoDaddy's commitment to domain investors. Combining Uniregistry's solutions and incredible knowledge with our platform will help investors succeed and advance future innovations for them. We can't wait to get started."

"One of the mantra's we repeat around the Uniregistry office is that we dream about building a company of permanence and value. When I started speaking with GoDaddy, it became clear how passionate we both are about our customers and this industry. I realized the best way to fulfill our mantras and dreams was to join with Godaddy," said Uni Founder and CEO, Frank Schilling. "I'm so proud of the team we've put together. It is incredibly rewarding to give them the opportunity to scale our solutions with GoDaddy's customers. The years ahead will truly be awesome!"

The Uniregistry registrar will continue to operate at www.uniregistry.com.

In addition to the registrar and marketplace, GoDaddy is also acquiring Uniregistry's domain portfolio of more than 350,000 names.

"Frank is one of the smartest and savviest investors, and his portfolio shows that knowledge and acumen. We can't wait to bring these to market for our customers with competitive prices," Nicks continued.

To better support enterprise-level customers, GoDaddy is acquiring Brandsight in the transaction. You can find more information at www.brandsight.com.

For more information, please visit: https://www.godaddy.com/garage/uniregistrys-registrar-and-marketplace-joining-godaddy

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

