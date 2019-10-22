GoDaddy and WooCommerce Join Forces to Make eCommerce WordPress Easier Than Ever

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced an integration with WooCommerce, the most popular and powerful eCommerce engine available for WordPress. With this integration, GoDaddy further supports its WordPress users by providing the best tools for building their online presence. The integration reduces the typical four-step set-up process into one easy step so GoDaddy WordPress users can set up a fully functioning eCommerce site in no time.

The new WooCommerce plan tier dramatically simplifies the onboarding process for eCommerce WordPress sites by combining hosting services, WordPress, WooCommerce, and integrated feature extensions into an automated one-step setup solution. This synchronized process reduces the number of setup screens by 70 percent compared to other options in the market.

"In one easy step, our WordPress users can immediately get their online stores up and running in the most efficient and quickest way possible," says Patrick Pulvermüller, SVP & GM of Global Hosting at GoDaddy. "GoDaddy and WooCommerce share the same goal of helping users succeed online, and we're thrilled to be working with the WooCommerce community to help our WordPress users do this in the easiest, simplest way possible."

"At Automattic, our goal is to democratize publishing and commerce on the open web," said Matt Mullenweg, the cofounder of WordPress and founder and CEO of WooCommerce parent Automattic. "WooCommerce in partnership with GoDaddy offers a tremendous opportunity to give people the freedom and simplicity to sell anything online, around the world."

With this integration, WordPress users can quickly establish their eCommerce sites with pre-populated, customizable design themes. GoDaddy's WordPress users receive free access to top WooCommerce premium extensions, valued at over $1,500. GoDaddy also gives users peace of mind when it comes to site and payment security by providing free auto-managed SSL, eliminating the need for regular site recertification and re-keying.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the most customizable eCommerce platform to build exactly the store you want. From physical products to digital downloads, services, and subscriptions, sell worldwide with the freedom of WordPress. WooCommerce is developed and supported by a distributed team at Automattic, creators of Jetpack and WordPress.com . For more go to WooCommerce.com .

