GoDaddy Flexes Smart Terminal Lineup for Small Businesses

GoDaddy Inc.

Apr 25, 2024, 08:17 ET

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex point-of-sale fits robust capabilities in new compact form

TEMPE, Ariz., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) now offers a line of smart point-of-sale (POS) terminals with the launch of the new GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex. Designed to fit in an apron pocket for increased versatility, the Smart Terminal Flex is packed with modern features that help small businesses operate more efficiently.

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex is:

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex has a six-inch touch screen, built-in printer and barcode scanner and a nine-hour battery life to last the whole workday.
GoDaddy Smart Terminal Point-of-Sale Lineup
GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex is ideal for brick-and-mortar businesses, particularly those that have limited space or take payments away from a typical counter, like cafes and restaurants.
  • Compact without sacrificing functionality. Flex has a six-inch touch screen, built-in printer and barcode scanner and a nine-hour battery life to last the whole workday.
  • User-friendly, enabling faster checkouts. Intuitive interface designed with product images, catalog search and customizable favorites list to help minimize errors and speed up checkouts.
  • Able to simplify business management. From one dashboard, entrepreneurs can view and manage sales, orders, inventory and custom reports across online and in-person sales channels.
  • Ideal for brick-and-mortar businesses, particularly those that have limited space or take payments away from a typical counter, like cafes, food trucks or auto body shops.

GoDaddy entered the point-of-sale space in 2021 with the launch of its flagship Smart Terminal, which earned a Red Dot in innovation within a year. GoDaddy POS includes its Smart Terminal line, Card Reader and Tap-to-Pay solution within the GoDaddy Mobile App—all of which are compatible with one another so small businesses can mix and match a commerce solution that meets their needs.

This GoDaddy POS expansion builds on the company's recent milestone announcing gross payments volume from GoDaddy's commerce offerings grew to $1.7 billion by the end of 2023, up 125% year-over-year.

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Flex is powered by GoDaddy Payments and accepts all major debit and credit cards, as well as contactless and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.  

To learn more about the Smart Terminal Flex, visit godaddy.com/payments/point-of-sale.

About GoDaddy   

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.   

