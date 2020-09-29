GoDaddy Brings Powerful Visual Content Creation Tools to Websites + Marketing with Over Integration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its popular content design app Over by GoDaddy, is now deeply integrated into Websites + Marketing. This enables anyone to easily create impactful visuals right inside of Websites + Marketing, its website builder and set of marketing tools.

The new Over features in Websites + Marketing offers entrepreneurs and small business owners access to a library of curated, professionally designed photo and video templates that can be easily customized for creating professional ads, branded content, logos, and stunning stories in minutes. Once content is created, it can be easily be leveraged on the most popular social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, and more, as well as websites and email marketing campaigns.

The new content creation tools in Websites + Marketing are easy to use on both desktop or mobile devices, enabling customers to quickly create compelling content whenever, and wherever, they are inspired. Websites + Marketing users can access Over's library of fonts, graphics, stock imagery and videos, and templates from their dashboard, and then easily make designs pop using tools like blending, layering and masking – no experience necessary.

"Websites + Marketing was built to make it easy for entrepreneurs to show up everywhere that matters, from Amazon to Google to Facebook," said GoDaddy VP Product Matt Winn. "But it's not enough to just show up. They need to look great too. Our integration with Over's powerful design tools means that anyone can create polished content, regardless of their graphic design experience. It's one more way to make sure a business gets noticed online, without requiring a huge investment of time or money for entrepreneurs."

The new Over features will be available to users of all Websites + Marketing tiers.

Over, a beloved app that was recognized by Apple as a "Best 2019 App Trend of the Year," will continue to operate as a standalone app. It can be downloaded today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about Websites + Marketing, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/websites/website-builder

To learn about Over and its integration with Websites + Marketing, visit: http://www.godaddy.com/garage/websites-marketing-create-eye-catching-content-with-over-by-godaddy

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

Related Links

http://www.godaddy.com

