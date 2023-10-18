GoDaddy Conversations Integrates with Google's Business Messages - A First for Website Builders in the U.S.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower small businesses and nurture their growth, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) today announced a fresh partnership that brings Google's Business Messages to GoDaddy Conversations, a unified inbox solution that tracks messages across multiple communication channels for business operators.

Through the integration, entrepreneurs using Websites + Marketing plans will now be able to receive messages from consumers using Google Search and Maps. Small businesses will also be able to view and reply directly from their unified inbox.

"Conversations is the perfect all-in-one solution for entrepreneurs looking to simplify and streamline customer communications," says Lu Wang, senior director of product management at GoDaddy. "As the first website builder and unified inbox provider in the U.S. to integrate Google's Business Messages, GoDaddy customers will be connected in the places that matter the most."

Today, consumers often communicate with the businesses they support around the clock across multiple channels including email, chat and social media. That's why GoDaddy created the Conversations' unified inbox, which consolidates and organizes customer interactions, reducing confusion and saving small business owners precious time.

GoDaddy Conversations already provides entrepreneurs with access to other key communication channels. Using GoDaddy's Websites + Marketing solution, an all-in-one website builder that comes with integrated marketing tools to grow any business, customers can view a snapshot of their business' email, customer contact forms, website chat, and social media activity, including direct messages, mentions and comments, all within their unified inbox.

Entrepreneurs can access GoDaddy Conversations from their Websites + Marketing account today to get started.

