GoDaddy Hosting Free 'Beginner's Guide to AI for Small Business' Webinar

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help small businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) will host a live ' Beginner's Guide to AI for Small Business ' video webinar on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The free webinar, hosted by GoDaddy Director of Content Alycia Leno, will unpack what generative AI is and feature tips and tricks on how to get the most out of it.

A recent GoDaddy survey revealed that just 33% of small business owners could explain what generative AI is to a friend. As part of GoDaddy's mission to make opportunity inclusive for all small businesses, this webinar is tailored specifically for small business owners with minimal AI knowledge. Attendees will leave the webinar with a better understanding of AI and how to utilize this rapidly evolving technology to help develop social media content, automate administrative tasks, speed up correspondence with customers, develop business growth plans, and much more.

Registration and additional information for the webinar can be found on GoDaddy's Event page at https://events.godaddy.com/events/details/godaddy-events-godaddy-events-presents-beginners-guide-to-ai-for-small-business/ .

An archived replay of the event will also be available on GoDaddy's YouTube channel following the webinar.

