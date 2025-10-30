GoDaddy Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

GoDaddy Inc.

Oct 30, 2025, 16:07 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) today reported third quarter 2025 financial results. To view the earnings release, earnings presentation and prepared remarks, please access the company's Investor Relations website at https://aboutus.godaddy.net/investor-relations/financials.

GoDaddy management will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website. To participate, please register here.

Following the webcast's completion, a recording will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2025 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

All The Cool Girls Get Fired Authors Used GoDaddy to Turn Setbacks into Power Moves

All The Cool Girls Get Fired Authors Used GoDaddy to Turn Setbacks into Power Moves

Media veterans and authors Laura Brown and Kristina O'Neill know what it's like to turn a career setback into a launchpad. Now, as they hit the road...
GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, 2025

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after the U.S. stock market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics