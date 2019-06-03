GoDaddy Inc. To Attend The 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that Sam Kemp, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy, will host one-on-one meetings at the 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference at The Pierre Hotel in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

GoDaddy's most recent investor presentation will be available on its investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With nearly 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

