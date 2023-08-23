GoDaddy Inc to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation, an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

©2023 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.