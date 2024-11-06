GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

