GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Nov 06, 2024, 09:00 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

