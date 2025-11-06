GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey and Chief Business Officer Gourav Pani will present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET / 10:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

