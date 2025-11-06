GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey and Chief Business Officer Gourav Pani will present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET / 10:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

