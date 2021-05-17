GoDaddy Inc. To Present At The 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani and GoDaddy CFO Ray Winborne will present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

