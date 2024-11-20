GoDaddy Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference and Barclays Global Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT as well as the Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts and post-presentation audio replays of these events will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

