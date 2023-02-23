GoDaddy Launches Payable Domains, Reimagining the Domain's Role in Business

Now when a domain name is registered, its usefulness is no longer contingent on its owner creating a website and publishing content. Instead, domain owners can quickly start taking payments via their enabled Payable Domain. For example, if a person registers the domain of their name or business, such as www.roohshad.co, they will then receive the corresponding Payable Domain, pay.roohshad.co, to accept payments. Once that first payment is received, domain owners can then link a bank account to their GoDaddy Payments account, complete the verification process, and receive payouts for transactions just as they would with any other payments service. Payments are processed securely and efficiently, with funds deposited into users' bank accounts as early as the next business day.

In addition, small business owners can customize their Payable Domain with their company logo, product images, cost of their products or services, or other branded content to create a seamless checkout experience and maintain a personal and professional look.

"We're intensely focused on building connected commerce solutions that make growing a business easier, whether you've just named your business or are in the process of expanding its sales across the country," said GoDaddy President of Commerce Osama Bedier. "With Payable Domains, it's never been easier to start selling online."

Payable Domains is just one part of GoDaddy's expansive push to provide businesses with payment solutions out of the box. GoDaddy Payments is integrated and easily enabled in a host of GoDaddy commerce products, including GoDaddy's Website Builder, Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce Store plans, GoDaddy Point of Sale and more. This latest innovation strengthens GoDaddy's suite of connected commerce tools that empower entrepreneurs with everything they need to start, grow, and scale their business.

