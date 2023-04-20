GoDaddy Makes Meaningful Progress on Corporate Sustainability Journey

GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report Highlight the Company's Investment in its People, Customers, Communities and the Environment

TEMPE, Ariz., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, today announced CEO Aman Bhutani signed the CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM pledge, joining a coalition of more than 2,400 CEOs across the U.S. who have committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The news comes as the company releases both its 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report.

The reports highlight the strides the company made on its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments, including diversity representation, strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for 2022.

CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM

GoDaddy strives to create deep, lasting change and further its progress in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) by joining forces both internally and externally. That's why in 2023, GoDaddy signed the CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM pledge, making it clear to GoDaddy's employees, customers and investors how it holds itself accountable. The collective of over 2,400 signatories have already shared more than 1,900 best known actions, exchanged tangible learning opportunities and created collaborative conversations.

"As a global company, GoDaddy has the opportunity and the responsibility to play a role in accelerating diversity, equity and inclusion practices," said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. "I am happy to sign the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge as it aligns closely with GoDaddy's mission to build a culture that deeply values diversity and prioritizes the importance of furthering inclusive opportunities for all."

2022 Sustainability Report

GoDaddy values continuous improvement in the priority sustainability issues that drive its sustainability strategy. In 2022, GoDaddy drove progress on its sustainability pillars – customers, employees and operations – including:

Reducing GoDaddy's scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35% from a 2019 baseline.

Providing more than 9,700 learning engagements for entrepreneurs around the world through Empower by GoDaddy.

Achieving 86% employee participation in GoDaddy Voice, GoDaddy's annual employee engagement survey.

GoDaddy's mission is to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all. At GoDaddy, this means constantly seeking ways to further positive and widespread change that best serves the greater community. For example, in 2022 GoDaddy's Venture Forward initiative launched the Microbusiness Data Hub to provide unprecedented access to free data on more than 20 million microbusinesses. GoDaddy also issued a position statement on climate change, highlighting the urgent need for climate action.

"GoDaddy is committed to transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and we are proud of our efforts in 2022 to advance ESG best practices," said GoDaddy Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Michele Lau. "We hope that the programs and initiatives we implement will aid global efforts to preserve our environment and empower communities."

2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report

As a company that publishes its representation and pay parity results yearly, GoDaddy affirms that it continues to achieve pay parity for women and underrepresented communities across its business. GoDaddy leaders understand the importance of transparency and sharing of both its successes and defined areas for improvement. By being open about where the company is today, GoDaddy invites accountability for its DEIB initiatives in the future. In 2022, GoDaddy:

Achieved gender (global) pay parity for the eighth consecutive year.

Hired Kristy Lilas as the company's dedicated vice president of diversity, inclusion and belonging.

"We value all of our employees and customers, and work to empower each of them to succeed," said GoDaddy Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Kristy Lilas. "This can only be done by prioritizing a culture of belonging and creating equitable programs, policies and practices that sustain real change. We are proud of the progress we have made so far and are eager to continue investing deeply in our internal and external communities."

To read GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/sustainability

To read GoDaddy's 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report, visit: https://careers.godaddy.com/diversity

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,400 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

