GoDaddy Outlines Long-Term Profitable Growth Strategy at Investor Day

Company shares significant progress against revenue, profitability and free cash flow goals and provides insights on its three-year strategy and outlook

TEMPE, Ariz., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will host investors today at its Investor Day in Tempe. The event will feature presentations, technology demonstrations and commentary from senior leaders on innovations for customers, as well as its plans for profitable growth and operational excellence.

"This is a milestone moment for GoDaddy as we turbocharge our solutions for small businesses worldwide with the transformational power of generative AI," said Aman Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy. "Our focus remains balancing top-line growth and profitability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

The presentations include live demonstrations of the recently launched GoDaddy Airo™, an AI-powered solution that saves small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and helps them win new customers.

Updated Financial Targets

GoDaddy will provide new three-year financial targets to help investors and analysts model its business. The company expects:

6% to 8% annual revenue growth between 2024 to 2026, fueled by acceleration in its Applications & Commerce segment;

Approximately 33% full-year normalized EBITDA margin in 2026; and

$4.5 billion or more in three-year cumulative free cash flow through 2026, with a capital return strategy targeting a free cash flow per share compounded annual growth rate of 20% plus through 2026.

"Building on our track record of expanding normalized EBITDA margin 100 to 200 basis points each year for the last three years, we plan to drive full-year normalized EBITDA margin of approximately 33% in 2026," said Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy CFO. "Increasing free cash flow per share over the long-term continues to be our North Star. We expect to grow free cash flow per share at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% plus, supported by the expectation we will generate $4.5 billion or more in three-year cumulative free cash flow through 2026."

GoDaddy is committed to continuing to return capital to shareholders. With $1.4 billion remaining under current share authorizations, the company plans to continue its share buyback program.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help small business owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements in this press release involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: our business outlook; launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, including GoDaddy Airo™, any projections of product or service availability, technology developments and innovation, customer growth, or other future events; historical results that may suggest future trends for our business; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations, partnerships and partner integrations and marketing strategy; future financial results; our ability to integrate acquisitions and achieve desired synergies and vertical integration; the expected impact of our debt repricing; our future taxable income and ability to realize our deferred tax assets; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations as a result of many factors, including, but not limited to: the unpredictable nature of our rapidly evolving market; fluctuations in our financial and operating results; our rate of growth; interruptions or delays in our service or our web hosting; our dependence on payment card networks and acquiring processors; breaches of our security measures; the impact of any previous or future acquisitions or divestitures; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, our existing and future products and services; our ability to deploy new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and similar tools, in our offerings; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; intellectual property litigation; the impact of our restructuring efforts; macroeconomic conditions and developments in the economy, financial markets and credit markets; continued escalation of geopolitical tensions; the level of interest rates and inflationary pressures; the execution of share repurchases; and our ability to remediate the identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect GoDaddy's business and financial results are included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including those described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on GoDaddy's website at https://investors.godaddy.net and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and any subsequent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC thereafter. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that GoDaddy makes with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to GoDaddy as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by law, GoDaddy does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

