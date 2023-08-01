GODADDY POWERED-AI HELPS DEVELOPERS GROW THEIR BUSINESS AND BUILD WORDPRESS SITES

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a few short weeks the biggest WordPress event of the year is happening, WordCamp US. And GoDaddy (GDDY) will be front and center introducing its latest innovations to its WordPress Hosting product. GoDaddy will showcases its latest product offering focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into WordPress to help designers and developers save time on a variety of tasks.

The new GoDaddy Managed WordPress brings AI into site building and managing customer relationships. By answering a few simple questions, users can have the first draft of a starter site completely built, with images included. And when it comes to working with customers, The Hub by GoDaddy Pro uses AI as a virtual assistant. This can help developers by improving their productivity by generating client communications, providing advice for running and growing their business, and helps with troubleshooting website errors. To see a preview of what's coming, check out this preview.

"The one-two punch of GoDaddy Managed WordPress and generative AI are incredible," said GoDaddy President Partners Paul Bindel. "The upgraded performance of GoDaddy Managed WordPress combined with the content creation abilities of generative AI almost gives designers and developers superpowers. This solution can help them save time and gives them the ability to create a variety of content easily. This is another step in our goal is to bring the latest technology to our customers in easy-to-use ways."

GoDaddy has revolutionized the onboarding process for building a WordPress site. Users are asked a few questions about their business and their goals for the site. GoDaddy AI takes over from there. It automatically creates a website, with content and images, based on the answered questions. Users still have complete control. Before the site is published, users can review and make edits to the content to ensure it aligns to their brand and reflects accurate and up-to-date information.

In addition to creating a website in a few short clicks, GoDaddy AI is also heavily featured in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro. This enables developers and designers to create customer proposals, get advice on how to more effectively and securely build a website, generate website content, and manage client communications all powered by AI. This gives designers and developers the ability to quickly and easily create their most vital communications to customers. Once they are happy with the message, they can send it to their clients. It is designed to be an indispensable asset in the toolbox of web professionals, guiding them through the intricacies of their web design and development projects.

To get a demo of these features, in addition to many others, stop by the GoDaddy.com booth at WordCamp US, August 25-26 in National Harbor, Maryland.

To see the latest AI innovations from GoDaddy and how AI can help your business, visit www.godaddy.ai.

