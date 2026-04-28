Goddess Maintenance Introduces Armor™ Protection Mist, a Breakthrough Pre-Chemical Treatment Redefining Hair Protection in Color and Chemical Services

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech haircare brand Goddess Maintenance Co. announces the launch of its most advanced professional innovation to date set to fundamentally shift how stylists protect hair during color and lightening services: Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist, debuting April 28 as part of a pro-exclusive "BioProtection Kit". This pre-chemical service treatment delivers a new industry benchmark resulting in unprecedented strength, resilience, and color longevity with zero processing time, while leading the industry in a new conversation around hair health and longevity.

Goddess Maintenance Co. Bioprotection Kit

Clinical performance establishes a new standard. In final testing, Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist demonstrated the strongest performance ever recorded by the brand's third-party testing facility, improving hair resilience to withstand stress 3.7x longer before breaking, supporting overall hair longevity.

Powered by the brand's proprietary dual-peptide technology, known as the Goddess Molecule™, Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist works at both the inner cortex and outer cuticle levels of the hair fiber. This dual-action approach reinforces the hair from within while creating a protective shield on the surface - effectively forming a breathable "chainmail" barrier that defends against chemical, heat, and environmental stressors before damage occurs. In doing so, the brand is shifting the industry narrative from reactive repair to proactive protection as the foundation of long-term hair health and longevity.

The launch also introduces the BIOPROTECTION™ Kit, pairing Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist with the BioTech Blowout™ Leave-In Restorative Mask to deliver comprehensive, inside-out protection. Together, they have clinically supported benefits including:

Protection of the hair's internal protein structure during chemical services

Improved color retention with visibly less fading for up to 10 washes

Reduces breakage from lightener by 37.5%

Improving overall hair strength and longevity by 173%

Heat protection up to 450°F / 230°C and defense against pollution

38% improvement in curl retention and 8-hour style memory in 50% humidity without buildup

Increased hair fiber thickness and enhanced durability

Boosted shine, softness, and smoothness across all hair types

Beyond performance, the system offers a compelling business economic opportunity for salons, with zero processing time enabling high-margin service add-ons.

Unlike traditional bond builders or repair treatments, Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist requires no additional processing time nor workflow changes, allowing stylists to seamlessly integrate it into existing services without extending appointment length or learning new processes. The lightweight, silky formula is designed for universal compatibility across all hair textures and service types, from coloring to chemical retexturing services.

"Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist represents our brand's latest innovation in a new era of proactive hair protection," said Lauren Vesler, CEO and Co-founder of Goddess Maintenance Co. "Rather than repairing damage after it happens, we've engineered a system that prevents it at the molecular level - while enhancing the final result in terms of strength, shine, and color integrity."

With its fusion of biotechnology and performance-driven results, Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist furthers Goddess Maintenance Co.'s creation of the BioProtection™ category, a protection-first approach designed to simplify hair health and longevity. Defining a new space between traditional repair treatments and multi-step routines, BioProtection™ offers a proactive approach to protecting hair before damage occurs where efficiency, performance and simplicity coexist without compromise.

Goddess Armor™ Protection Mist launches April 28 on GoddessMaintenancePro.com, exclusively for professional use. It will soon also be available for purchase at CosmoProf, Armstrong McCall, global distribution partners, and Paramount Beauty.

About Goddess Maintenance Co.

Goddess Maintenance Co. is a biotech haircare brand on a mission to simplify hair health and longevity through the creation of the BioProtection™ category. Designed to help protect hair before damage occurs, Goddess products utilize advanced science to simplify routines without sacrificing high-performance results, resulting in stronger, healthier hair and supporting long-term hair longevity.

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SOURCE Goddess Maintenance Co.