Goddess of the sea a beacon of peace for the young

Wearing her hair in a bun resembling a ship's sail and dressed in a blue top symbolizing the sea, Nikita Li Van Heerden from South Africa immersed herself in the Mazu atmosphere of Meizhou Island in Putian, Fujian province. In fact, the original Meizhou hair bun is said to have been designed by none other than Mazu, revered goddess of the sea.

Participants in the 2024 Global Gen Z Dialogue on Meizhou Island on Nov 18. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY

Van Heerden, 22, took part in the 2024 Global Gen Z Dialogue on Meizhou Island on Nov 18.

The event, part of the ninth Global Mazu Culture Forum, with the theme "Philanthropy, peace and mutual appreciation of civilizations", emphasized Mazu culture's role as a spiritual bond in China's cross-regional and international communication and exchanges.

More than 30 young people from more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, France, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and the United States, took part in the dialogue, experiencing Mazu culture and becoming bearers and promoters of its spiritual essence and contemporary value.

They visited the Meizhou Mazu Ancestral Temple, the world's oldest Mazu temple. They also watched Mazu-themed performances, experienced traditional clothing and hairstyles, and discussed how Mazu culture can be disseminated in innovative ways.

Many young people worldwide who have never been near a Mazu temple learn about Mazu culture through the likes of TV dramas, documentaries, short videos and internet memes. Van Heerden said she hopes to contribute to spreading Mazu stories and the Mazu spirit by showing her social media followers about her visit to Meizhou Island.

In fact, Mazu's cultural impact has spread well beyond Fujian. The Putian government says there are tens of thousands of Mazu temples worldwide, in 50 countries and regions, with an estimated 300 million worshippers.

Zheng Yaling, from Taiwan, China, said she was deeply moved by how Mazu culture links the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Since she was a child she has taken part in festivities celebrating Mazu's birthday. On disembarking at Meizhou Island, she saw Mazu statues, posters and cultural products everywhere, she said, and observed people's devout faith in Mazu.

"This is almost like a homecoming. Mazu is a spiritual bond between people in the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, connecting our hearts. Mazu represents love and protection, and her spirit knows no bounds."

