GODIVA Celebrates 100 Years of Life's Most Meaningful Moments

Since 1926, GODIVA's passion for chocolate has been an endless pursuit of savors and sensations—blending tradition with creativity to define what luxury chocolate can be across generations.

"For 100 years, GODIVA has been part of life's most meaningful celebrations—helping people create and share moments that turn into lasting memories," said Ahad Afridi, CMO pladis Americas. "As we mark our Centennial, we're honoring that legacy while continuing to inspire new ways to celebrate, connect, and indulge—today and for generations to come."

To commemorate this milestone, GODIVA brings its Centennial celebration to life through immersive storytelling, meaningful partnerships, and a curated collection honoring the iconic chocolates that have defined its legacy—all while creating moments that foster meaningful connections with consumers along the way.

A Century of Celebrations, Brought to Life Through Animation: Leighton Meester Returns, Once Again Embodying the spirit of Lady Godiva

For 100 years, GODIVA has been part of life's most meaningful moments, elevating celebrations, creating memories, and adding a sense of wonder to the everyday. At the heart of its Centennial is a 2D animated film, marking the first time a premium chocolate brand has brought its story to life in this way. The film weaves together decades of celebration through a series of emotive, era-spanning vignettes, each reflecting the moments where GODIVA has added its signature touch. Narrated by Leighton Meester, who reprises her role as a modern embodiment of Lady Godiva, the character appears throughout time—serving as a constant, uplifting presence across generations. Produced by The Line Studio and directed by Sam Taylor, the film is a tribute to the role GODIVA has played not just as a chocolate, but as a part of the moments that matter most, bringing beauty, indulgence, and a sense of occasion to every celebration.

A Shared Centennial in the Skies

As another layer of its Centennial celebration, GODIVA and United Airlines are marking their shared centennial anniversaries with a special onboard and lounge offering throughout the month of April. Iconic GODIVA chocolate pieces will be available on select domestic United First® flights and across all six United Polaris® lounge locations, creating a memorable moment while honoring the legacy of both brands.

Introducing the Centennial Pralines Collection

Alongside GODIVA's most iconic offerings—including the Gold Collection, Truffles Collection, and Masterpiece Collection—GODIVA presents the Centennial Collection, a limited-time assortment crafted by GODIVA's Chef Chocolatiers. This collection features ten chocolate icons that have stood the test of time, either defining a moment in the brand's history or telling their own unique and captivating tale. The collection is both sweetly nostalgic and at the cutting edge of chocolate and design innovation—a true feast for your senses, celebrating GODIVA's Belgian roots over the decades. These offerings are available in a 10-piece box ($32.00) and a 20-piece box ($58.00), both available for purchase at Godiva.com.

All of GODIVA's collections are available online at Godiva.com, as well as at select prestige retailers including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Amazon.

About pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA, and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savory biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

As a global leader in premium chocolate, GODIVA was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Draps. It has an established global footprint across more than 100 markets where customers can expect to find Godiva products in many fine retailers, online, and, depending on the market, at brick-and-mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

Godiva was acquired in 2008 by Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and GODIVA are subsidiaries of Yildiz Uluslararasi Gida Yatirimlari AS.

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier