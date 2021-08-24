GoDocs Attracts Investment from M33 Growth and Adds Industry Veteran Steve Butler as CEO

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leading provider of web-based legal document generation solutions for commercial lending, announced today that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth , a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The company also announced the hiring of Steve Butler as CEO to lead the company alongside GoDocs' founder and President, Gary Highland.

GoDocs provides a web-based automated loan closing document generation platform for commercial real estate, multifamily, and multiunit investment loans. The company serves major banks, credit unions, private money lenders, insurance companies, and development funds. Since its founding, the GoDocs platform has powered lenders to close more than 60,000 loans, across all types of commercial real estate, representing a total loan value of over $80 Billion. GoDocs' robust and flexible platform generates closing loan documents for its clients faster and cheaper than traditional law firms and with more configuration and specifications than competitors.

M33's investment in GoDocs, and the subsequent hiring of CEO Steve Butler, comes at a time when the GoDocs solution can now automatically generate compliant documents in all 50 states, with two of the top ten banks (based on AUM) already leveraging GoDocs. M33's investment will enable GoDocs to expand its line of loan documents to include business loans, lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, as well as expand the company's out-of-the-box integrations with loan origination and loan servicing software providers.

"I could not be more excited to work with M33 and Steve Butler," said Gary Highland, founder and President of GoDocs. "Our partnership comes at a time when top lenders need to find ways to reduce legal costs for their borrowers and accelerate their lending processes to stay competitive. We are looking forward to further investing in our product, expanding our brand's reach, and adding a number of seamless integrations to our platform. With M33 and Steve joining our team, we're looking forward to accelerating growth."

Steve Butler, prior founder of the mortgage technology company AI Foundry, and most recently President of Guaranteed Rate's technology subsidiary, added "The commercial lending market is at a critical juncture with lenders needing more innovative technology partners. I am thrilled to be joining GoDocs and M33 on this mission to take the company to all corners of the commercial lending world. I look forward to scaling our team and continuing to support our customers with solutions that let them respond to this evolving market."

"We are excited to back Gary and Steve as they partner to take GoDocs to the next level and drive an enhanced experience for their customers," said Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. "The GoDocs team not only has outstanding relevant prior commercial loan experience, but also the highest commitment to its customers to deliver on their product vision and company mission. We're confident the team will continue to provide differentiated technology to their customers and raise the bar on how lenders deliver closing documents to their borrowers."

About GoDocs

Founded in 1997, GoDocs provides a premium document generation software platform for commercial loans. GoDocs accelerates commercial lending by generating compliant, law office quality documents in all 50 states. The company serves major banks, credit unions, private money lenders, insurance companies, and development funds. Eight of the top 100 banks and credit unions, including 2 of the top 10 banks (by assets under management), leverage the GoDocs platform. GoDocs is led by industry-leading commercial finance real estate attorneys and the product is backed by a team of document specialists. For more information, visit godocs.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com.

