GoDocs Grows Exponentially with Full SaaS Platform and Industry Best Support; Significantly Expands Leadership Team

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, today reported exponential growth in 2021 along with the recent hiring of a dynamic leadership team to help guide the company as it continues to transform commercial real estate lending technology.

GoDocs achieved nearly 100% year-over-year growth in 2021, its 24th year in business, while forming multiple new strong partnerships with banks, credit unions, and private lenders. Its full SaaS solution and industry best support produced customer retention of essentially 100%. Lenders use GoDocs in all 50 states and in all areas of commercial real estate financing. GoDocs is now the leader in automated document generation for 1-4 units, including DSCR loans. The company's overall multi-family automated document generation business, including Fannie Mae large multi-family loans, is growing rapidly, driven by lenders who demand a full SaaS, pay-as-you-go, easy to use solution that generates documents that are more accurate and often superior to attorney prepared versions.

Based on the tremendous interest in the company's new comprehensive automated loan document generation solutions for construction loans, GoDocs expects to continue to grow rapidly during 2022.

CEO of GoDocs, Stephen Butler, sees continued strong growth. "We have created a truly unique digital solution that lenders tell us is rapidly transforming how commercial real estate loans are being processed. We expanded our leadership team with innovative experts in their fields to handle current growth and to help drive future growth. We couldn't be more excited about the future and what the new team members will bring to GoDocs."

Joining CEO Stephen Butler and GoDocs founder and President, Gary Highland, this powerhouse team includes:

Vic Sunshine , SVP Sales - brings 30 years of financial industry experience, including 20 years at Finastra in sales leadership positions. He excels in new customer acquisition and exceeding revenue goals by delivering solutions that deliver high value and by focusing on and ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.

- brings 30 years of financial industry experience, including 20 years at Finastra in sales leadership positions. He excels in new customer acquisition and exceeding revenue goals by delivering solutions that deliver high value and by focusing on and ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction. Virginia Bush , VP of Marketing - a 25-year seasoned marketing executive and a digital marketing pioneer, having executed SEO and SEM success before Google was a household name. She is known for excelling in digital demand generation strategies and building exceptional marketing teams designed to exceed ROI goals.

- a 25-year seasoned marketing executive and a digital marketing pioneer, having executed SEO and SEM success before Google was a household name. She is known for excelling in digital demand generation strategies and building exceptional marketing teams designed to exceed ROI goals. Brenda Gordon , General Counsel - with more than 20 years of lender related legal experience, she comes to GoDocs with a unique blend of more than 12 years as a commercial real estate finance attorney at the top law firm, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisnor, followed by 10 years as the General Counsel for leading Arizona lender, Vantage West Credit Union.

- with more than 20 years of lender related legal experience, she comes to GoDocs with a unique blend of more than 12 years as a commercial real estate finance attorney at the top law firm, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisnor, followed by 10 years as the General Counsel for leading lender, Vantage West Credit Union. Sujai Asur, SVP of Product Development - with over 25 years in software product development, including more than 12 years in key roles at Apple and Walmart.com, and recently head of engineering at leading mortgage technology SaaS provider, Roostify, Sujai is the technology visionary for GoDocs' platform development and direction.

- with over 25 years in software product development, including more than 12 years in key roles at Apple and Walmart.com, and recently head of engineering at leading mortgage technology SaaS provider, Roostify, Sujai is the technology visionary for GoDocs' platform development and direction. Stephen Lange , Director of Product Management - a licensed real estate professional with 20 years of project and product experience at Calyx Software, AI Foundry, and Evolve Mortgage Services building end-to-end mortgage platforms that are highly integrated, Stephen understands lender's challenges as well as anyone and focuses on delivering a roadmap of products that solve real lender problems and deliver very high value.

- a licensed real estate professional with 20 years of project and product experience at Calyx Software, AI Foundry, and Evolve Mortgage Services building end-to-end mortgage platforms that are highly integrated, Stephen understands lender's challenges as well as anyone and focuses on delivering a roadmap of products that solve real lender problems and deliver very high value. James Martin , VP of Operations - using experience gained at Alliance Partners, a commercial lending consultant and asset manager of BancAlliance that builds trusted community banking relationships, James will define and implement operations strategies and processes to continue GoDocs' goal to increase automation, support, and satisfaction levels as the company scales.

About GoDocs

GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers a next-generation software platform for banks, credit unions, and private lenders that creates a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. The first and only purely SaaS system for automated loan document generation, GoDocs provides lenders with a pay-as-you-go digital solution that requires no training to use. The company has the #1 NPS customer satisfaction score in the industry and is trusted by industry leading banks as well as community banks, Federal and local credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. GoDocs is proud to back its solutions with 100% onshore support.

