GoDocs Releases 2023 Checklist for Evaluating Automated Document Preparation System

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan documentation generation is releasing an updated version of their must-have checklist for evaluating automated document preparation systems. This latest checklist is packed with twice as many list items as previous editions and is totally free to download and use. It is an essential tool that will provide the right guidance to anyone who is considering onboarding an automated loan documentation system.

This latest checklist is packed with twice as many list items as previous editions and is totally free to download and use. It is an essential tool that will provide the right guidance to anyone who is considering onboarding an automated loan documentation system. The checklist is a valuable resource for commercial lenders. All the categories have been extended and expanded for an even more comprehensive checklist of essential factors that lenders need to consider.

The good news is that digital documentation solutions are now a part of the lending landscape. At the same time, businesses are faced with the challenge of choosing a system that will best suit their needs. With so much to consider, vetting systems can feel overwhelming. That is why GoDocs has taken steps to simplify this process and to provide a comprehensive checklist that will help you find the perfect system.

The checklist is a valuable resource for commercial lenders. All the categories have been extended and expanded for an even more comprehensive checklist of essential factors that lenders need to consider, such as:

Product Automation : a detailed list of the essential features that a digital document preparation system should have, such as document automation complexities, loan types, and custom loan components.



Pricing : a detailed breakdown of pricing models and considerations that digital document preparation systems use, such as type of pricing model, pricing flexibility, and setup and maintenance fees.





User Experience : details surrounding the user experience including customer support, customer dashboard, and exporting capabilities.





Compliance and Legal Ecosystem : the compliance/legal section assesses the platform's ability to automate loan documents effectively by evaluating its compliance update mechanism and its provision of comprehensive closing legal services for all 50 states.

"We understand that choosing the right digital document preparation system can be a challenging process for businesses," said GoDocs CEO Stephen Butler. "Ultimately, we want to empower lenders and arm them with the right information so that they can find the best tools and solutions to help them meet their goals. This updated checklist will help lenders do just that so that they can remain agile as the commercial lending space continues to shift and change."

In addition to creating innovative solutions that harness the power of the latest technology, GoDocs is also on a mission to educate lenders, borrowers, and other relevant parties. They continue to release valuable intel that moves the entire industry forward. This new and expanded checklist is a perfect example of these efforts in action. Now, it is easier than ever to evaluate, compare, and choose the best-automated solution.

About GoDocs

GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers a next-generation software platform for banks, credit unions, and private lenders that creates a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. The first and only purely SaaS system for automated loan document generation, GoDocs provides lenders with a dynamic digital solution that requires no training to use. The company has the #1 NPS customer satisfaction score in the industry and is trusted by industry-leading banks as well as community banks, Federal and local credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. GoDocs is proud to back its solutions with 100% onshore support.

Media Contact

Virginia Bush

VP of Marketing

GoDocs

949.274.7907

[email protected]

SOURCE GoDocs