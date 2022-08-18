GoDocs Releases "7 Facts: How Federal Interest Rate Increases Affect CRE Multifamily Infographic"

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, released their "7 Facts: How Federal Interest Rate Increases Affect CRE Multifamily Infographic," which provides a visual guide to quickly understand how changing interest rates may or may not affect the commercial multifamily housing lending landscape.

Check out GoDocs' detailed walk-through with this Infographic, showing other areas of growth within CRE multifamily housing to potentially offset interest rate increases. "Any changes in the market tend to cause a level of uncertainty, but our top-performing multifamily lenders have been experiencing YTD growth rates of 60%. Looking forward to the rest of 2022, we expect all of our 1-4 unit multifamily lenders to experience growth of over 50%." -- Steve Butler, CEO, GoDocs

Any change in market conditions, including interest rate changes, can cause worry within the industry. That is why it is important to unpack facts from fiction and to truly understand current market conditions and what the factual implications of a fractional interest rate increase looks like.

GoDocs has done the legwork, unraveled all the intricacies, and put together an easily digestible infographic that not only provides more context for the CRE multifamily housing market but also breaks everything down into real numbers. That is why this infographic is a valuable resource for anyone with an interest in, or ties to, commercial multifamily housing lending and development.

"Any changes in the market can create anxiety, but it is important to put things in perspective before reacting. That is why we have used our resources and expertise to take a deep dive into what an interest rate hike means for commercial multifamily lenders," said GoDocs CEO Steve Butler. "If you take a look at trends and statistics, it is clear that a nominal increase in interest rates will not significantly slow commercial multifamily housing development projects, especially when considering the need and demand for such housing solutions that we have today."

Essentially, the government has implemented three-quarters of a percentage point increase in interest rates to curb inflation even while the housing crisis continues, and affordable housing is in great demand. These circumstances have culminated to create a unique challenge, but instead of backing away, companies across the country are embracing the opportunity to generate innovative solutions. For this reason, among the other facts discussed in the infographic, CRE projects will continue to operate at a record-setting pace, particularly within the multifamily rehab-to-rent CRE investments.

Be sure to download the infographic and gain a better understanding of the recent past, present, and future of the CRE multifamily market.

About GoDocs

GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers a next-generation software platform for banks, credit unions, and private lenders that creates a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. The first and only purely SaaS system for automated loan document generation, GoDocs provides lenders with a pay-as-you-go digital solution that requires no training to use. The company has the #1 NPS customer satisfaction score in the industry and is trusted by industry-leading banks as well as community banks, Federal and local credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. GoDocs is proud to back its solutions with 100% onshore support.

Media Contact

Virginia Bush

VP of Marketing

GoDocs

949.274.7907

[email protected]

SOURCE GoDocs