"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" released in TrueCut Motion

The blockbuster juggernaut is the most recent installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse series and is the latest film to take advantage of the patented motion grading technology gaining momentum in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pixelworks announced that Godzilla x Kong: New Empire was presented with motion-grading in select premium format theaters using the powerful TrueCut Motion™ format. Powered by the award-winning, patented process, the dazzling world of the film becomes even more stunning with the TrueCut Motion scene-by-scene motion-grading process that retains the original cinematic motion quality while enhancing the motion clarity.

"With the TrueCut Motion grading tool, we've been able to enhance the already incredible world of the titans, achieving a precise level of motion playback control that brings the world-building of the film front and center for our fans," said director Adam Wingard.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets.

