Goeroptics Debuts High-Precision 3D Printing and Visual Inspection Solutions at Formnext 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goeroptics made its debut at Formnext 2025 on November 18 in Frankfurt, and showcased innovative DLP 3D printing light engine modules and industrial laser modules, delivering high-performance solutions for 3D printing and industrial manufacturing sectors.

New-Generation DLP 0.78″ UV DMD 3D Printing Light Engine Module

At the Goeroptics booth during Formnext 2025.

DLP 3D printing technology, based on digital light processing principle, enables high-precision manufacturing of complex parts while reducing material waste. Leveraging its extensive expertise in optical solutions, Goeroptics launches its new DLP 0.78″ UV DMD 3D printing light engine module. The module incorporates TI's latest DLP® DMD chip and delivers multiple breakthroughs:

4K resolution paired with 10W high output power, combines with TI's new process to enhance optical efficiency and accelerates printing speed.

Contrast ratio above 1000:1 reduces residues, while 90% uniformity ensures detail integrity.

All-glass lenses, full-metal structure plus active cooling enhance stability and durability.

Supporting multiple large-format printing sizes, and providing 385nm & 405nm multi-band UV light source options, the module significantly extend the DMD chip's lifespan. It meets the industrial needs of large-size products such as footwear and home goods.

3D Visual Solutions

Goeroptics showcased 3D scanning and industrial laser technologies:

High-Precision 3D Scanning Light Engine: Based on DLP technology, it captures intricate surface details accurately through rapid switch of structured light patterns. High performance in a compact design also makes it well suited for industrial measurement and virtual scene reconstruction.

Based on DLP technology, it captures intricate surface details accurately through rapid switch of structured light patterns. High performance in a compact design also makes it well suited for industrial measurement and virtual scene reconstruction. Industrial Laser Modules: Features innovative line laser technology with a Gaussian distribution exceeding 90%, achieving micron-level measurement accuracy and uniform scanning lines, which is ideal for 3D contour inspection needs of precision components used in industries such as 3C electronics and lithium batteries.

Since 2017, Goeroptics has been developing DLP light engine, micro-nano optics and laser technologies, as well as establishing end-to-end capabilities from R&D to mass production. Moving forward, Goeroptics will continue to deepen its focus on core optical components for additive manufacturing and industrial machine vision, driving the upgrade of smart manufacturing.

