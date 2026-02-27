GOFO and QLS Join Forces to Strengthen E-Commerce Logistics Across the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As e-commerce volumes continue to grow, GOFO, a fast-growing global last-mile delivery provider active in the Netherlands, has entered into a strategic partnership with QLS, a leading Dutch fulfillment and logistics specialist. The collaboration strengthens end-to-end e-commerce logistics for more than 3,000 webshops across the Netherlands and beyond.

GOFO has accelerated its expansion in the Netherlands by establishing two new delivery centers in Boxtel and Rotterdam in Q3 2025, in addition to its existing sorting center in Amsterdam. QLS, a family-owned company with over 1,000 employees, operates state-of-the-art fulfillment centers covering 20,000 m² in Dordrecht and Alblasserdam, and has recently expanded internationally through the acquisitions of ShopWeDo in Belgium and J&J Global Fulfilment in the United Kingdom.

By integrating GOFO into its carrier network, QLS can offer clients greater flexibility, improved delivery reliability, scalable solutions, and more competitive last-mile pricing. QLS's clients gain access to GOFO's e-commerce–focused delivery services via seamless API integration. Features such as real-time track-and-trace and photo-based Proof of Delivery (PoD) help reduce delivery disputes, improve transparency, and enhance the end-customer experience.

"QLS has built a strong reputation for taking operational complexity off the shoulders of webshops," said Thijs Boots, CSO of GOFO Netherlands. "By combining their fulfillment expertise with our specialized last-mile network, we're enabling online retailers to scale efficiently without compromising delivery quality."

"Diversifying our last-mile carrier network is essential to delivering flexibility, scalability, and value to our clients," said Quincy Boogers, CEO of QLS. "With GOFO's extended coverage across the Netherlands, we can offer webshops more delivery options that balance cost, reliability, and service quality while maintaining the high standards QLS is known for."

Together, GOFO and QLS provide a unified logistics solution that supports retailers from the moment an order is picked in the warehouse to the final delivery at the consumer's doorstep, helping e-commerce brands grow confidently in an increasingly competitive market.

About QLS

QLS is a European logistics service provider specializing in e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, and parcel distribution. With an advanced AutoStore system, my.QLS software, over 30 webshop integrations, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, QLS helps webshops grow by simplifying their logistics processes. For more information, please visit: www.qls.nl.

About GOFO Netherlands

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating nationwide through three sorting and delivery centers, GOFO Netherlands effectively covers the entire Dutch population and provides high-performance last-mile delivery services supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/nl.

