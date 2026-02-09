GOFO Completes Acquisition of CIRRO E-Commerce, Combining U.S. Market Expertise with Nationwide Delivery Infrastructure

The acquisition adds CIRRO E-Commerce ' s U.S. market expertise, established customer base, and e-commerce integrations, strengthening GOFO ' s commercial execution and customer experience capabilities.

GOFO has appointed Ron Jansen as Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., and Vincent D ' Amato as Chief Sales Officer, U.S., to lead commercial strategy and U.S. sales execution as integration progresses.

The acquisition builds on GOFO and CIRRO E-Commerce's strategic partnership announced in October 2025 and is being unveiled at Manifest 2026, underscoring GOFO's continued investment in the U.S. market.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a technology-driven last-mile logistics provider in the U.S., today announced that it has completed the acquisition of CIRRO E-Commerce, a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider. The acquisition, unveiled at Manifest 2026, supports GOFO's continued commercial growth in the U.S. market and expands its ability to serve merchants with a more seamless end-to-end delivery experience.

Left to right: Ron Jansen, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., GOFO, and Vincent D’Amato, Chief Sales Officer, U.S., GOFO.

Strategic Rationale and Integration

The acquisition combines CIRRO E-Commerce's U.S. market expertise, customer relationships, and established e-commerce integrations with GOFO's nationwide delivery network and operational infrastructure. Together, the combined organization will strengthen commercial execution, improve the customer experience, and support reliable delivery outcomes for U.S. merchants and e-commerce customers.

"Completing this acquisition is a highly strategic step for GOFO in the U.S. market," said Leon Li, CEO, GOFO (U.S.). "CIRRO E-Commerce brings strong local market expertise, high-performing commercial and customer experience teams, and established e-commerce integrations. GOFO brings network scale, automation, and operational discipline. Together, we will deliver a stronger, more seamless experience for U.S. shippers."

Leadership Integration and Executive Appointments

As part of the integration, members of CIRRO E-Commerce's leadership team will join GOFO to support U.S. market expansion. GOFO also announced two executive appointments to lead commercial strategy and U.S. sales execution.

* Ron Jansen has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., GOFO, and will lead commercial strategy and growth across the U.S. market.

* Vincent D'Amato has been appointed Chief Sales Officer, U.S., GOFO, and will oversee U.S. sales execution and customer expansion.

"CIRRO E-Commerce's commercial, customer experience (CX), and product and technology capabilities are highly complementary to GOFO's network strength," said Ron Jansen, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., GOFO. "With one integrated organization, we can move faster commercially and deliver more reliable outcomes for customers across the U.S."

"Our focus is continuity and customer growth," said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer, U.S., GOFO. "By pairing CIRRO E-Commerce's market expertise and customer-facing teams with GOFO's nationwide last-mile infrastructure, we can help merchants drive revenue growth, deliver more consistent service, and scale delivery performance."

Employee Integration and Business Continuity

CIRRO E-Commerce employees will be integrated into GOFO, and customer service and day-to-day operations will continue as usual throughout the transition.

Outlook and Industry Engagement

GOFO will continue investing in the U.S. market and expanding its domestic network capabilities. The company is unveiling the acquisition at Manifest 2026 as part of its commitment to engaging with the logistics industry and plans to participate in additional industry events and forums.

About GOFO

GOFO is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in 2023 and guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 40 states through 120+ hubs and stations, covering more than 8,500 ZIP codes and reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides consistent, high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. More information can be found at gofo.com.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is an e-commerce logistics provider offering domestic and cross-border e-commerce logistics services. The company combines sortation capabilities, a robust transportation network, and local teams to support merchants, with an operational footprint in more than 30 countries.

