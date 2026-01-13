GOFO Delivered Over 100 Million Packages in 2025 and Confirms No Service Fee Increase for 2026

Annual Review (PDF): GOFO Annual Review 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a technology-driven last-mile logistics provider, today released its 2025 Annual Review. In 2025, the company delivered more than 100 million packages across the United States. The milestone reflects GOFO's evolution from early capability building to a nationwide logistics solutions provider and its ability to maintain reliable, high-performance service through both peak and non-peak periods.

From a Los Angeles Beginning to a Nationwide Commitment

Cover image: GOFO 2025 Annual Review

GOFO's journey began in Los Angeles in August 2023, when founder Henry Zheng set out to build a logistics network shaped by the needs of U.S. shippers and consumers. Having grown up in Southern California and built his career in the U.S. business environment, Henry brought a locally grounded perspective to the company, with a belief that dependable last-mile delivery should feel seamless for customers from coast to coast.

What began as a focused regional operation has since grown into a nationwide logistics solutions provider. As of December 2025, GOFO scaled its network to cover more than 40 states, 120+ hubs and stations, and over 8,500 ZIP codes, reaching more than 70 percent of the U.S. population. As the network expanded to national scale, GOFO established two coast-to-coast Super Hubs in New Jersey and Los Angeles to strengthen nationwide linehaul capacity and large-scale sorting throughput, supporting the company's long-term growth on both coasts.

Guided by its philosophy, Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust, GOFO combines technology with localized operations to deliver cost-efficient, dependable last-mile service at scale. Through close collaboration with major e-commerce platforms and merchants serving the U.S. market, GOFO helps platforms and sellers reach diverse U.S. regions with consistent performance and greater predictability.

Pricing Stability Backed by Efficiency

GOFO's 2026 pricing commitment is supported by ongoing efficiency improvements across its network. At key hubs and stations, the company has deployed automated sortation equipment, along with automated induction and package handling, to reduce manual touchpoints and improve throughput. GOFO is also strengthening network planning and routing to reduce unnecessary miles and re-handling. Together, these upgrades help lower unit operating costs, enabling GOFO to hold service fees flat for 2026 while continuing to improve service quality and delivery efficiency.

Looking ahead, GOFO will continue to deepen network density and take cost out of the operation through disciplined execution and targeted technology investment. That work is practical and everyday: fewer manual handoffs across hubs and stations, fewer unnecessary miles on the road, and more integrated planning across linehaul and last-mile operations. As volume grows, GOFO will continue expanding automation in key sites and refining network planning and routing to support consistent performance across diverse U.S. markets.

These efficiency improvements also support GOFO's approach to sustainable growth. Reducing re-handling and avoidable miles helps lower fuel use and operational waste, while more streamlined processing can improve energy efficiency across the network. They also reinforce GOFO's ability to hold service fees flat in 2026 without compromising service performance. This reflects GOFO's focus on delivering efficiency gains through execution improvements rather than passing cost volatility through to customers.

The company's 2025 Annual Review provides a detailed overview of GOFO's performance, technology capabilities, network development, and sustainability initiatives for partners and stakeholders.

Media Kit: Annual Review (PDF) | Pricing Poster | Images

About GOFO

GOFO is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in 2023 and guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 40 states with 120+ hubs and stations covering more than 8,500 ZIP codes and reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides consistent, high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. More information can be found at gofo.com.

Media Contact:

Tony W.

Public Relations, GOFO

[email protected]

SOURCE GOFO