GOFO LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND DOMAIN TO POWER ITS GLOBAL LOGISTICS EXPANSION

GOFO launched its new global website and domain to deliver a clearer, more consistent experience for merchants, customers and drivers

The unified domain marks a key step in GOFO's global expansion and international brand identity

Real-time nationwide coverage map with 100+ hubs and 8,300+ ZIP codes for industry-leading visibility

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a technology-driven logistics company serving retailers and marketplace sellers across multiple international markets, today announced the launch of its new corporate website and unified global domain at gofo.com. The new domain is now live across all GOFO operating regions, including the United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, the Netherlands, France and Italy. The U.S. regional site is available at gofo.com/us.

This unified structure represents an important step in GOFO's long-term strategy to build a cohesive global brand and deliver consistent service standards across all regions.

The new website addresses several long-standing challenges faced by merchants, customers and drivers. Delivery solutions are now organized in a clearer structure, making it easier for partners to understand shipment options across regions. Real-time parcel tracking and interactive service maps provide immediate visibility into GOFO's nationwide network, which includes more than 100 hubs and stations covering over 8,300 ZIP codes, and set clearer expectations and enable more accurate planning.

The updated platform also removes unnecessary friction from partner and driver workflows, allowing users to submit quote inquiries, begin onboarding and access operational support through a more streamlined and predictable digital experience.

"GOFO's long-term vision is to become a truly global logistics brand," said Marshall Yuan, head of strategy at GOFO. "The launch of our new domain and website reflects our commitment to building an integrated ecosystem that serves merchants, customers and drivers with the same standard of excellence worldwide. It establishes the digital foundation for our next phase of global expansion."

The new website is built on a people-first framework that places merchants, customers and drivers at the core of its service and support experience.

Key enhancements on the new site include:

For Merchants (Shippers)

Direct visibility into GOFO's national delivery network , including service reach, timelines and coverage by region

, including service reach, timelines and coverage by region Instant access to shipment options and commercial delivery solutions , helping merchants choose the best fit for each logistics scenario

, helping merchants choose the best fit for each logistics scenario A unified "Ship with GOFO" portal presenting GOFO Parcel, Economy and Ground, along with a streamlined "Schedule a Pickup" workflow and tools for quotes, onboarding and operational support

For Customers (Parcel Recipients)

Real-time visibility into the full delivery journey , with milestone updates presented clearly from pickup to final delivery

, with milestone updates presented clearly from pickup to final delivery A unified map-based view of GOFO's coverage and expected timelines , giving customers immediate clarity on where their parcel is and when it will arrive

, giving customers immediate clarity on where their parcel is and when it will arrive 24/7 support with an AI-powered assistant that helps customers resolve issues and access delivery updates instantly

For Drivers & DSPs

A dedicated application hub for DSPs and individual drivers, allowing partners to complete everything—from applying to onboarding —with just a few clicks

allowing partners to complete everything—from —with just a few clicks A centralized Driver Help Center with step-by-step guides, training modules, FAQs and policy updates, helping drivers resolve issues quickly

with step-by-step guides, training modules, FAQs and policy updates, helping drivers resolve issues quickly Real-time access to essential delivery tools including app downloads, payments guidance and POD instructions, designed to support drivers at every stage of their workflow

including app downloads, payments guidance and POD instructions, designed to support drivers at every stage of their workflow A mobile-optimized experience ensuring drivers and DSP partners can access resources, updates and support easily while on the road

The launch is supported by a short video introducing the new platform and highlighting GOFO's global direction. The unified website strengthens GOFO's identity across regions and establishes a consistent digital experience for all users.

With the transition to gofo.com, GOFO brings all regions under one unified digital identity designed to support merchants, customers and drivers with clarity, consistency and confidence as the company expands globally.

For more information or to explore the new website, visit gofo.com.

About GOFO

GOFO is a global logistics company delivering technology-enabled last-mile solutions for merchants, customers and drivers across North America, Europe and Asia. With an expanding international network and nationwide U.S. coverage across more than 8,300 ZIP codes, GOFO provides reliable, transparent and scalable delivery infrastructure for modern commerce.

More information can be found at gofo.com.

