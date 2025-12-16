GOFO Sets New Record with 3M Daily Sortation Capacity in 2025 Peak Season

Processed over 60M parcels, delivered with approximately 99% on-time performance, resolved customer inquiries in an average of 1.8 days, and no peak-season surcharges

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO delivered consistent speed, scale, and resilience during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, processing more than 60 million parcels across the country, with daily sortation volume peaking at 3 million—a new company record. Amid elevated peak demand, GOFO's national network absorbed volume surges with stability, enabling merchants, drivers, and customers to navigate the busiest season of the year with confidence.

A GOFO truck operating within the company's national transportation network.

Throughout the peak season, GOFO's national linehaul and regional dispatch network scaled efficiently to meet demand. Overall shipment volume increased by more than 30% from early-season levels, while on-time departures remained above 90%, ensuring steady network operations during volume surges. Fulfillment speed stayed high across key markets, with 99.5% pickup timeliness and SLA adherence rates ranging from 95% to 99%. GOFO maintained a 2.8-day SLA 95 delivery cycle time across core markets — reflecting the network's peak-season resilience and fulfillment consistency.

To ensure transportation bandwidth at every leg of the journey, GOFO expanded national capacity throughout the season:

A fleet of 1,500+ self-owned and partner-operated vehicles, including cargo vans and 26' and 53' trucks, formed the nationwide backbone

At peak, weekly dispatches exceeded 1,800, demonstrating the network's peak capacity and operational resilience

Long-haul trucks supported loads of up to 16,000 parcels per trip, while regional trucks handled up to 10,000 parcels per trip

Delivery execution was supported by a growing DSP network and a 30% year-over-year increase in driver workforce. To recognize and motivate performance during the busiest time of year, GOFO introduced a peak-season driver recognition program that rewarded over 2,000 delivery drivers with bonuses or gift cards for outstanding service. Additionally, more than 30% of DSP partners qualified for performance-based incentives. Whether navigating city congestion or winter weather, driver teams kept the final mile moving. "We weren't just delivering boxes — we were sending happiness to every doorstep," said one Los Angeles driver.

GOFO's customer support scaled in parallel with demand. As daily inquiries doubled, service levels remained high: 96% of calls were answered within 10 seconds, average resolution time held at 1.8 days, and the complaint rate stayed below 0.2% — down 0.04 percentage points from the previous year.

Behind the scenes, GOFO's tech systems ensured reliability and real-time visibility throughout the season. The platform maintained 99.9% uptime and achieved a 99.9% tracking update success rate. From intelligent order filtering to AI-powered support and dynamic route optimization, GOFO's digital backbone supported one of the most efficient peak cycles to date.

"Peak season is the ultimate stress test—and this year, we met it with consistency, precision, and care," said Marshall Yuan, Head of Strategy at GOFO. "Behind every metric is a real person: a customer counting on us, a merchant keeping inventory moving, and a driver delivering through the snow. That's the work we're proud to do."

Looking ahead, GOFO will continue to invest in regional infrastructure, advanced automation, and system resilience. These efforts include intelligent sortation powered by automated processing and sorting robots, as well as data-driven systems that dynamically optimize routing and network efficiency in real time. In parallel, GOFO will continue to strengthen its service capabilities, scaling customer support and operational responsiveness to ensure fast issue resolution and a consistent end-to-end delivery experience—even during periods of peak demand. Together, these investments will further enhance GOFO's ability to scale reliably, operate efficiently, and deliver dependable service at every touchpoint. Because logistics should move fast—but always with purpose, and always with trust.

About GOFO

GOFO is a technology-powered last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in 2023 and guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 40 states with 120+ hubs and stations covering more than 8,300 ZIP codes and reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides consistent, high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. For more information, visit gofo.com.

Media Contact:

Tony W.

Public Relations Specialist, GOFO

[email protected]

SOURCE GOFO