Go!Foton Showcases Enhanced EKO® Optical Sensing Solution in Live Demo at OFC 2026

Unlike conventional monitoring systems, EKO provides comprehensive oversight of the physical layer elements of a fiber optic network. Critical factors such as mechanical port engagement and optical power levels can be viewed across the entire network. Using multiple sensor mechanisms in an optical patch panel platform, EKO tracks and reports all variances, including those in redundant pathways, ensuring operators are always aware of developing issues.

More information. No intrusion.

Through advanced sensing mechanisms, EKO provides:

End-to-end connectivity validation prior to service turn-up





Verification of signal continuity during installation





ODN continuity data for proactive performance management





Early warning detection of fiber disturbances and loss of power

"As networks grow in scale and complexity, physical layer blind spots create risk, particularly in redundant pathways where outages may go undetected until they escalate and where active components' performance degrades. EKO provides continuous monitoring of fiber connectivity and signal power levels and can act as an early warning system for fiber optic network operators," said David Chen, chief technology officer at Go!Foton.

Enabling Operational Efficiency and SLA Assurance

For organizations with strict uptime requirements and managing SLA commitments, EKO minimizes risk and helps network managers:

Identify available circuits to maximize existing asset utilization, avoiding unnecessary over-building or over-buying capacity





Improve troubleshooting with GUI-based real-time insertion loss (IL), port mapping, and traffic indicators





Reduce operational costs by minimizing emergency service when planning maintenance based on predictive connectivity insights

By bringing the entire ODN into the management layer, EKO is a data-driven asset that provides information to transform operational approaches from reactive to proactive.

New Features, Even Greater Value

Recent EKO enhancements include:

A fundamental GUI with statistical data Configurable alarm threshold settings Auto switch from IPV4 to IPV6 (DCHP or static) SNMPv3 implementation

"The return on investment is compelling. Even a modest number of installation errors, provisioning delays, or outage incidents can cost upwards of ten times the investment in EKO. By providing the health status of network equipment, EKO reduces the failure risks, delivering measurable financial and operational value," said Ken Takeuchi, director of engineering.

EKO is commercially available . Find more information at gofoton.com/eko. You can also get a hands-on look at the live EKO demo in Go!Foton's exhibit 1638 in the South Hall at OFC March 17 through 19 in Los Angeles, CA.

Go!Foton, EKO, and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.

About Go!Foton

Based in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.

Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.

Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what's possible and creating what's next.

Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

News Media Contact

Danah Ditzig

612-702-6293

[email protected]

SOURCE Go!Foton