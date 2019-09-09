Gogo and APSATCOM Partner to Bring Connectivity to China

Gogo will leverage APSATCOM's Ku-band network to enable the fastest inflight Wi-Fi solution within China for domestic and international airlines. APSATCOM's network includes both wide-beam satellites and High-Throughput Satellites (HTS), with the APSTAR 6D satellite bringing significant HTS capacity and 100% coverage over China for inflight connectivity in mid-2020. The partnership will enable state-of-the-art network management services via APSATCOM's Network Operating Center (NOC) and data center in China, in tandem with Gogo's global Ku satellite network outside of China.

With this partnership and regulatory clearance to operate in China, Gogo and APSATCOM will offer an end-to-end IFEC solution inclusive of inflight systems, inflight experiences and operational support – available to Chinese airlines across both retrofit and line-fit programs.

About APSATCOM

APSATCOM was incorporated in Shenzhen, China in July 2016, committed to building an Integrative Space-Ground Self-Controllable Global Broadband Satellite Communications System through launching three or four satellites.

The first satellite, APSTAR-6D, will be launched and in-service in 2019. APSTAR-6D is the new generation of high-throughput (HTS) telecommunication satellite covering substantially all land and ocean of the Asia-Pacific region and provide whole-terrestrial and all-weather high-quality, efficient, cost-effective satellite broadband internet access telecommunication services in aviation, maritime, and land mass respectively.

APSATCOM is staffed with a communication expert team which is top-notch and first-class at domestic and international standard; a well-experienced engineering and technology team; and a professional management team. APSATCOM is ready to provide reliable satellite communication service.

For additional information, please visit www.apsatcom.com

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019.

