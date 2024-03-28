Gogo Testing for Global Broadband Antenna Achieves Major Milestone

Gogo Galileo Remains on Track for Commercial Launch Later This Year

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced it has achieved another important milestone with its Gogo Galileo global broadband service completing end-to-end connectivity using the HDX antenna on the fully deployed Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Gogo Galileo remains on track for commercial launch later this year.

Technicians install the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna prototype now being used for initial testing on the roof of Gogo's headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.

In February, Gogo received the first fully constructed engineering prototype of the HDX antenna from Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (NASDAQ: SATS), which is designed to be small enough to fit on virtually any size business aircraft, and immediately began software integration and validation testing at its Broomfield, Colo., headquarters.

"Gogo Galileo HDX stands to revolutionize business aviation inflight connectivity by delivering a solution fit for aircraft of all sizes, especially small jets, which have limited options today, and no broadband options outside North America" said Sergio Aguirre, president and COO for Gogo. "We remain on track to deliver this game-changing technology later this year."

Flight testing with the HDX terminal will begin this summer with certification and commercial launch expected later this year.

"Today's passengers demand exceptional connectivity while traveling, even while flying," said Reza Rasoulian, vice president, Hughes. "The ability to provide secure and reliable connectivity globally is a critical need in the industry and Hughes is proud to be a partner in bringing Gogo Galileo to market."

Commenting on the milestone, Jason Sperry, head of business aviation for Eutelsat OneWeb said: "This successful test of the Gogo Galileo HDX on the Eutelsat OneWeb network is a meaningful milestone, and extremely timely ahead of our launch of aviation connectivity services later this year. Our LEO constellation is fully deployed, and we are finalizing the ground infrastructure to deliver seamless, low latency and high-performance broadband connectivity to business jets no matter where they fly."

Learn more in this short video about this milestone from one of Gogo's product development experts.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2023, Gogo reported 7,205 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,976 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,341 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes, including the launch of Gogo Galileo. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to develop and deploy Gogo Galileo; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology, including, without limitation, Gogo Galileo; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2024 and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 917-519-6994 dmellin@gogoair.com [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation