goHappy Introduces Benchmarking Feature to Give Frontline Employers a Competitive Edge with Enhanced Insights

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leader in frontline employee engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Benchmarking feature. This groundbreaking tool allows frontline employers to measure their employee engagement, from onboarding to exit, relative to other companies with a similar frontline workforce.

Empowering Employers with Contextual Insights

Benchmarking provides the context your organization needs to understand your survey results in comparison to other companies. Discover strengths, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions that enhance employee engagement and retention.

"When we initially made it possible for employers to easily collect feedback from their frontline and analyze those results, the first question we got was 'Are these results good?'" said Shawn Boyer, Founder & CEO of goHappy. "That's when we knew we needed to create the ability for companies to benchmark their employee feedback against other organizations with a similar frontline workforce. We're thrilled to provide our customers with this context for the first time."

What Sets goHappy's Benchmarking Feature Apart

goHappy's Benchmarking feature is the first in the market to provide detailed benchmarking data specifically related to the frontline employee experience . The feature measures feedback across three critical survey types: New Hire Surveys, Annual Engagement Surveys, and Exit Surveys. This comprehensive approach enables employers to discover where they offer a competitive advantage and identify areas needing improvement. Additionally, employers can drill down their feedback results by location, job title, tenure, and more. It provides real-time access to dashboards comparing key metrics, helping organizations enhance decision-making and accountability.

A Significant Evolution in goHappy's Product Offering

goHappy's innovative toolset has evolved significantly over time. Initially designed to connect with frontline workers via text messages, the platform soon added the ability for employers to easily collect feedback from their teams without using an app. Today, with the introduction of the Benchmarking feature, goHappy enables employers to analyze these results within a broader industry context, using data from similar frontline employers.

"goHappy just keeps getting better and better," said Ronnie Berry, Chief Administrative Officer at City Barbeque. "The new Benchmarking feature allows us to validate our progress well beyond measuring against ourselves. Now we can see how we stack up versus our industry peer group as well as the goHappy customer base. It's helping us focus on exactly where we need to channel our energy in order to be best in class."

Join the Movement Towards Enhanced Employee Engagement

Explore goHappy's Benchmarking feature and discover how your organization measures up. Identify strengths and weaknesses and take strategic actions to elevate employee engagement while creating a happier frontline workforce.

To learn more about the benefits of goHappy's Benchmarking feature, visit https://www.gohappyhub.com/solutions/frontline-benchmarking and get started today.

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 20 years, and its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit www.gohappyhub.com.

