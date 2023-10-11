goHappy's Next Generation of Frontline Surveys Allow Real-Time Feedback From Frontline Workers

Innovative product unlocks a range of comprehensive, research-based surveys specifically designed for frontline workforces

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leading expert in frontline employee engagement, today announced the official launch of the next generation of goHappy Feedback, the company's technology to help companies gather actionable feedback from their frontline to increase retention and engagement. Employers can view real-time survey results through an interactive dashboard designed to highlight actionable insights, which can be easily segmented by position, location, tenure, benefits eligibility, etc. 

"We are very excited to launch the next generation of goHappy's Feedback solution. This is the culmination of multiple years of experience watching our customers gather feedback from their frontline team members," said Shawn Boyer, founder and CEO of goHappy. "Employers struggle to reliably reach their frontline employees, and it's been even more difficult for them to get consistent feedback from this critical group of employees. Now, with our Feedback solution, employers can easily gather and segment real-time frontline feedback and gather insights for their frontline leaders to take action and improve retention and engagement."

Combined with goHappy's simple, app-free communications technology, surveys can be sent to an organization's entire frontline workforce, or just a subset of employees, via text message. goHappy's Feedback generates 98% deliverability and a 2x higher survey response rate compared to app-based survey systems, and allows employers to take advantage of goHappy's automation capabilities so that survey sending and reminders are automatically tied to "trigger events" such as tenure, benefits eligibility, change in status, etc.

One of goHappy's customers, Alesha Sisk the Director of Talent & Training at Tupelo Honey, had this to say about the next generation Feedback solution, "goHappy's quick and easy survey took employees less time, and was a much faster process for everyone involved, allowing us to take quicker action as a company!"

The surveys, designed by frontline experts, will help employers gain real-time feedback during critical points along a frontline worker's journey. The suite of research-backed surveys includes new hire surveys, exit surveys, mid-year engagement surveys, and yearly engagement surveys, as well as the ability to create and send custom surveys. All survey results are displayed in goHappy's user-friendly dashboards which seamlessly integrate with any existing HRIS platform, allowing employers to consolidate data and gain a holistic view of their entire frontline workforce.

About goHappy
goHappy revolutionizes how employers communicate, engage and gather feedback from their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free technology. Key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach and gather real-time feedback from 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. Founded by Shawn Boyer who also founded Snagajob - the nation's largest marketplace for hourly work - and a team that brings over 100 years of combined frontline employee engagement experience, goHappy's mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication and feedback to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements and actionable insights deliver. For more information on goHappy, visit www.gohappyhub.com.

SOURCE goHappy

