"Going Beyond the Call" Contest: LiftMaster Seeks Nominations for Firefighter Heroes

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, a leading brand of professionally installed commercial access solutions, today announced a call for nominations for its "Going Beyond the Call" contest, honoring local firefighters. LiftMaster is looking to local community members across the U.S. and Canada to nominate a firefighter hero at LiftMaster.com/FireContest and share why they deserve to be honored. Doing so gives consumers a chance to win a smartwatch, not only for themselves but for the nominee as well. Additionally, nominated firefighters will have the opportunity to win an upgrade to their fire station's bay doors from LiftMaster valued at up to $10,000 (USD).
The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2018. LiftMaster will then review nominations and identify 10 firefighter heroes as finalists. Finalists will be posted to LiftMaster.com/FireContest in early August where voting will be open to the public to choose the final winner.
"LiftMaster has a long history of working with the firefighter community, offering a line of commercial door operators and safety accessories designed specifically with first responders in mind," said Jeff Klein, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Access Solutions at LiftMaster. "Our firehouse automated door solutions and safety accessories prevent accidents and reduce 'turnout time' by allowing firefighters and their equipment to leave the station safely and quickly when an emergency call comes in.
"In an effort to support firefighters who are on the frontline every day, often performing beyond the call of duty, LiftMaster wanted to honor them and bring their safety to the forefront with our 'Going Beyond the Call' contest," added Klein.
Click here for contest rules.
Share with friends and neighbors, and help spread the word in your community through these recommended social media posts:
- Twitter: Share your hero firefighter's story and help them win an upgrade to their fire station valued at up to $10,000 (USD) from @LiftMaster: LiftMaster.com/FireContest
- Facebook: Share your hero firefighter's story and help them win an upgrade to their fire station valued at up to $10,000 (USD) from @LiftMaster: LiftMaster.com/FireContest
About LiftMaster
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/going-beyond-the-call-contest-liftmaster-seeks-nominations-for-firefighter-heroes-300654330.html
SOURCE LiftMaster
Share this article