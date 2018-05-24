"Going Beyond the Call" Contest: LiftMaster Seeks Nominations for Firefighter Heroes

The deadline for nominations is June 30, 2018. LiftMaster will then review nominations and identify 10 firefighter heroes as finalists. Finalists will be posted to LiftMaster.com/FireContest in early August where voting will be open to the public to choose the final winner.

"LiftMaster has a long history of working with the firefighter community, offering a line of commercial door operators and safety accessories designed specifically with first responders in mind," said Jeff Klein, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Access Solutions at LiftMaster. "Our firehouse automated door solutions and safety accessories prevent accidents and reduce 'turnout time' by allowing firefighters and their equipment to leave the station safely and quickly when an emergency call comes in.

"In an effort to support firefighters who are on the frontline every day, often performing beyond the call of duty, LiftMaster wanted to honor them and bring their safety to the forefront with our 'Going Beyond the Call' contest," added Klein.

