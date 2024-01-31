myQ Community Partners with RemoteLock To Control Leading Smart Lock Brands

News provided by

LiftMaster

31 Jan, 2024, 11:17 ET

myQ Community Rounds Out Its Smart Access Control Ecosystem with Smart Locks For Complete Access From Perimeter to Unit Door for Multifamily Properties

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, Chamberlain Group's leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has partnered with RemoteLock® to bring the Smart Lock experience to the myQ Community platform. With the integration, myQ Community is the only platform that integrates from community gate to in-unit lock for a seamless experience for residents of apartments, condos and gated communities. RemoteLock works behind the scenes in the myQ® Community cloud-based platform to enable control of leading smart lock brands like Yale and Schlage, creating a seamless and uninterrupted self-access experience for community residents that extends from a property's perimeter to a resident's front door. Smart Lock integration is the latest addition to myQ® Community's complete solution for all the access controls of multifamily properties. 

"LiftMaster takes pride in creating complete smart access control solutions with enhanced access management capabilities that make living in and managing multifamily communities more convenient and secure," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "By integrating with RemoteLock to control in-unit Smart Locks, we are now able to provide one solution to securely manage all of a property's access needs. Whether it's access to the front gate, front door of the property, the mailroom, pool, gym, or a resident's apartment, myQ Community can now be used at every entrance of any community type."

Powered by the myQ Community cloud-based platform, Smart Locks replace physical keys and fobs simplifying credential management for property managers. Through the myQ web portal, property managers can remotely issue or revoke access credentials during a changeover in apartment tenants and monitor and control all Smart Lock activity across every access point of the property. Smart Locks also enable in-unit self-guided tours, providing prospective tenants with a temporary access code that can unlock an apartment unit's front door.

"We are excited to partner with LiftMaster to bring the flexibility of RemoteLock's platform into the myQ Community solution through our Platform API," said Barclay Friesen, SVP of Partner Sales for RemoteLock. "With this integration, LiftMaster can now provide even more access control capabilities to multifamily properties that improve both the resident and property management experience."

Residents can easily unlock any door they are authorized to open on the property through the myQ Community app, creating a frictionless self-access experience that includes three keyless ways to access the property including a "press to unlock" feature on their phone, a PIN code, and the ability to remotely send a guest pass to visitors. Using their smartphone, residents can enter the property at any point; gate, garage, main entrance, elevators, amenity rooms, and into their apartment without ever searching for apartment keys that are easily misplaced or lost.

The myQ Community web platform and resident app are also compatible with LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Smart Readers adding the visual insight of video-enabled access controls and allowing property managers to conveniently manage and control entrances and access across an entire community as well as several buildings within a portfolio. Residents gain access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access

For more information on Smart Locks go to https://www.myq.com/community/apartment-keyless-access or email [email protected] to schedule a demo.

About LiftMaster  
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com

About Chamberlain Group
Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster®  and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ®  app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Follow Chamberlain Group on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About RemoteLock 
RemoteLock's universal access control platform simplifies remote access management for multifamily, vacation rental and commercial properties. RemoteLock delivers unmatched flexibility with ever-expanding integrations to leading smart lock brands, wired access hardware, and software such as property management systems and booking platforms. Trusted by property managers in over 75 countries, RemoteLock lets users conveniently manage property access, automate time-consuming tasks and eliminate the hassle of keys for good. For more information, visit remotelock.com 

SOURCE LiftMaster

Also from this source

LiftMaster Provides A Smarter Way to Secure and Manage Businesses with New Lineup of Commercial Door Operators

LiftMaster Provides A Smarter Way to Secure and Manage Businesses with New Lineup of Commercial Door Operators

LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has introduced, MAXUM, a revolutionary new lineup of smart DC powered...
myQ Community App Adds Administrative Capabilities Allowing Property Managers to Effortlessly Communicate with Residents

myQ Community App Adds Administrative Capabilities Allowing Property Managers to Effortlessly Communicate with Residents

LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions has added its first administrative experience within the myQ® Community...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.