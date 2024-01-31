myQ Community Partners with RemoteLock To Control Leading Smart Lock Brands

myQ Community can now be used at every entrance of any community type. Post this

"LiftMaster takes pride in creating complete smart access control solutions with enhanced access management capabilities that make living in and managing multifamily communities more convenient and secure," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "By integrating with RemoteLock to control in-unit Smart Locks, we are now able to provide one solution to securely manage all of a property's access needs. Whether it's access to the front gate, front door of the property, the mailroom, pool, gym, or a resident's apartment, myQ Community can now be used at every entrance of any community type."

Powered by the myQ Community cloud-based platform, Smart Locks replace physical keys and fobs simplifying credential management for property managers. Through the myQ web portal, property managers can remotely issue or revoke access credentials during a changeover in apartment tenants and monitor and control all Smart Lock activity across every access point of the property. Smart Locks also enable in-unit self-guided tours, providing prospective tenants with a temporary access code that can unlock an apartment unit's front door.

"We are excited to partner with LiftMaster to bring the flexibility of RemoteLock's platform into the myQ Community solution through our Platform API," said Barclay Friesen, SVP of Partner Sales for RemoteLock. "With this integration, LiftMaster can now provide even more access control capabilities to multifamily properties that improve both the resident and property management experience."

Residents can easily unlock any door they are authorized to open on the property through the myQ Community app, creating a frictionless self-access experience that includes three keyless ways to access the property including a "press to unlock" feature on their phone, a PIN code, and the ability to remotely send a guest pass to visitors. Using their smartphone, residents can enter the property at any point; gate, garage, main entrance, elevators, amenity rooms, and into their apartment without ever searching for apartment keys that are easily misplaced or lost.

The myQ Community web platform and resident app are also compatible with LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Smart Readers adding the visual insight of video-enabled access controls and allowing property managers to conveniently manage and control entrances and access across an entire community as well as several buildings within a portfolio. Residents gain access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access.

For more information on Smart Locks go to https://www.myq.com/community/apartment-keyless-access or email [email protected] to schedule a demo.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Follow Chamberlain Group on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock's universal access control platform simplifies remote access management for multifamily, vacation rental and commercial properties. RemoteLock delivers unmatched flexibility with ever-expanding integrations to leading smart lock brands, wired access hardware, and software such as property management systems and booking platforms. Trusted by property managers in over 75 countries, RemoteLock lets users conveniently manage property access, automate time-consuming tasks and eliminate the hassle of keys for good. For more information, visit remotelock.com

