LiftMaster Provides A Smarter Way to Secure and Manage Businesses with New Lineup of Commercial Door Operators

04 Jan, 2024

Industry leader continues to innovate with new line of commercial door operators that offers performance enhancing features and integrated myQ technology

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has introduced, MAXUM, a revolutionary new lineup of smart DC powered commercial door operators equipped with a comprehensive set of features including a floor level LCD display, soft start and stop, battery backup, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

With MAXUM DC commercial door operators, you get all the benefits of DC operation including soft start and stop, battery back-up, faster speed, lighter weight and so much more. Everything from installation to operation is faster, connectivity and continuous uptime is smarter, and modular parts and floor-level wall control with diagnostics make the operator simpler allowing businesses to maximize efficiency and profitability.
MAXUM is a new lineup of smart DC powered commercial door operators equipped with a floor level LCD display, soft start and stop, battery backup, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.
A modular, and purpose-built design replaces the ordinary commercial door operator with a sleek and highly functional device that is easier to use, track, install and service, meeting the needs and aesthetics of any facility or commercial application.
Working hard to address the needs or our dealers and commercial customers, the new suite of commercial door operators is integrated with myQ® technology that enables more visibility through integrated myQ® Facility software and keeps track of the door system's health, ensuring quick and easy service repairs when needed. Their modular, and purpose-built design replaces the ordinary commercial door operator with a sleek and highly functional device that is easier to use, track, install and service, meeting the needs and aesthetics of any facility or commercial application.

"Informed by dealer and customer feedback, the MAXUM DC commercial door operator lineup is designed with maximum efficiency and productivity in mind," said Tracy Rizzi, Group Product Manager, Commercial Door Operators. "Offering effortless installation, a sleek design with smart technology, peak performance, and tailored solutions for every business's unique needs, MAXUM commercial door operators are a ground-breaking and reliable solution for high traffic access points."

LiftMaster's new product line has been consolidated into 26 new SKUs with different feature sets and a range of price points. Notable new features include:

  • Sleek New Profile - Modular and purpose-built design that will fit the needs of any facility or commercial application.
  • High-Efficiency DC Motors - The motor and gearbox are built to meet the high demands of traffic coming in and out of busy facilities. Soft-start & Soft-stop gives the operator a longer lifespan. It reliably works in extreme weather conditions too.
  • Floor Level Control - 3-button control with easy-to-use, 4-line LCD display. When installers add a remote, they don't have to track beeps and flashes and setup can be done simply from the screen.
  • Faster Door Operation - Up to 33% faster than standard commercial door operators, allowing shipments in and out quickly. Average speed is 12" per second.
  • Battery Backup - Helps keep the door running even when the power goes out, ensuring safe and continuous operation.
  • Floor Level Diagnostics and Troubleshooting - myQ Facility allows customers to see what the problem is on their myQ Facility interface so they can fix it or know when to call for service. With myQ Diagnostics dealers can know the installed door operator's maintenance schedule and be alerted when there is a problem.
  • Built-in Wi-Fi - Easily connects to myQ Facility software, allowing customers to get valuable data and insights to improve operations. 
  • Security+ 2.0® - Virtually eliminates radio wave interference and offers extended range.

Through integrated myQ® Facility software, facility managers can see and control what is happening at their facility's commercial doors and access data and analytics to improve their business.

To place orders and access more information, please visit LiftMaster's Partner Portal partner.liftmaster.com/MAXUM. To learn more about LiftMaster's new line of commercial door operators, visit liftmaster.com/nextgencdo.

About LiftMaster
LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

