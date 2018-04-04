GOL - Notice of Redemption of 2023 Notes

The redemption of the 2023 Notes is part of GOL's ongoing liability management program, through which it has redeemed or accepted tenders of more than US$375 million of its bonds over the last six months.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell, acquire, subscribe for or dispose of the 2023 Notes or any other securities. The 2023 Notes described in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

