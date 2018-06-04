GOL Airlines Operated 99.4% of Scheduled Flights During Brazil's Trucking Strike

In response to investor questions regarding the operational and financial impact of the strike on GOL, the Company reports the following preliminary information:

As a result of the efforts of GOL's team and its network strategy, the Company operated 99.4% of its regularly-scheduled flights from May 21 to May 31 , cancelling only 12 of 7,275 flights scheduled during the period due to the strike. These flights were:

o May 25: G3 1718 (Brasília - Teresina)

G3 1723 (Teresina - Brasília)

o May 26: G3 1810 (Recife – Fortaleza)

G3 1823 (Fortaleza – Natal)

G3 1844 (Recife – Fernando de Noronha)

G3 1845 (Fernando de Noronha – Recife)

G3 1838 (Natal – Fortaleza)

G3 1809 (Fortaleza – Natal)

G3 1549 (Maceió – Guarulhos)

o May 28: G3 1798 (Rio Branco – Cruzeiro do Sul)

G3 1799 (Cruzeiro do Sul – Rio Branco)

o May 29: G3 1713 (Cuiabá – Brasília)

Upon announcement of the strike, GOL activated its operational contingency planning, managing fuel and routes, repositioning replacement crews, tankering fuel and carrying out 69 technical refueling stops between May 23 and May 31 to avoid having to cancel flights. "Our priority was to guarantee that clients with issued tickets arrived at their destinations safely and with as little disruption as possible", said GOL's VP of Operations, Sergio Quito . "The GOL network and standardized fleet are key differentiators that proved essential to achieving a low number of cancelled take-offs."

to avoid having to cancel flights. "Our priority was to guarantee that clients with issued tickets arrived at their destinations safely and with as little disruption as possible", said GOL's VP of Operations, . "The GOL network and standardized fleet are key differentiators that proved essential to achieving a low number of cancelled take-offs." Affected passengers were contacted by the Company and were re-scheduled without charging change fees.

To serve needs for air cargo transportation, on May 30 GOL reinitiated the transportation of cargo, and from May 30 to June 1 shipped approximately 700,000 kilos, including approximately 50,000 kilos of pharmaceuticals.

GOL reinitiated the transportation of cargo, and from shipped approximately 700,000 kilos, including approximately 50,000 kilos of pharmaceuticals. GOL's commitment to maintaining its service schedule and ensuring that its passengers arrive at their destinations, with minimum possible disruption, resulted in an estimated direct impact from the strike of approximately R$8 million of incremental operating expenses and an R$29 million impact on operating revenues.

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-airlines-operated-99-4-of-scheduled-flights-during-brazils-trucking-strike-300658992.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br/ir

